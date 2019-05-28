Cholesterol Testing in 2019: Market Insights & The Future, 2025
May 28, 2019
DUBLIN, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cholesterol Testing - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cholesterol Testing in US$ Thousand. The single segment report provides market estimates and projections for the global and regional markets in terms of revenues (US$) of Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services.
The report profiles 29 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Abbott Laboratories (USA)
- AccuTech, LLC (USA)
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (USA)
- Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
- Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)
- Boston Heart Diagnostics Corporation (USA)
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Home Access Health Corporation (USA)
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (USA)
- PRIMA Lab SA (Switzerland)
- PTS Diagnostics (USA)
- Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)
- Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK)
- Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC (USA)
- Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
- Sigma-Aldrich Corp. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Cholesterol Testing - An Overview
Prevailing Scenario in the Global Healthcare Sector Favors Market Growth
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure
Wider Availability of Healthcare & Diagnostics Services
Growing Health-Consciousness
Lenience Towards Preventive Care
Developed Regions Remain Key Revenue Contributors
Developing Economies Offer Significant Potential
Key Factors Driving Demand for Healthcare Services in Developing Regions
Growing Healthcare Awareness
Increased Access to Healthcare
Proliferation of Medical Tourism
3. NOTEWORTHY MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & CHALLENGES
Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease Steers Cholesterol Testing Volumes
Global Menace of Cardiovascular Disease: Quick Facts
A Brief Overview of Select Cholesterol-Driven Cardiac Disorders
Coronary Artery Disease
Hyperlipidaemia
CVD Statistics
Risk of CVD in Obese People Underpins Cholesterol Testing Volumes
Global Obesity Facts in a Nutshell
Cholesterol Screening Assumes Importance in Diabetes Care
Global Diabetes Expenditure: Opportunity Indicator
The Hypertension-Cholesterol Link Accelerates the Need for Cholesterol Screening
Aging Population - A Vital Demography
Uptrend in In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Sector Signals Prospects
Healthy Growth in Cardiac IVD Market Augments Market Potential
Positive Momentum in Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics Generates Parallel Opportunities
POC Diagnostics - An Overview
POC Cholesterol Testing Makes Rapid Gains
Massive Demand for Lipid Panel/Lipid Profile Tests
Northbound Trajectory in POC LPT Services
Rise of C-reactive Protein Tests to Aid Market Growth
Cholesterol Testing: Evolution from Invasive to Non-Invasive
Recent Breakthroughs in Non-Invasive Cholesterol Testing Domain
Smartphone-based smartCARD Rapid Diagnostic System
Paper-Thin Miniature Sensors
PreVu POC Test with Skin Markers
Digital Photographs of Patient's Hand to Screen Cholesterol
Nonfasting Lipid Testing Invalidates the Need for Pre-Test Fasting
Cloud Screening Platforms Extend New Level of Convenience
Self-Testing Kits: An Emerging Issue for Full-Scale Services Providers
A Rapidly Evolving Market Enabled by Technology
Opportunities & Challenges in Self-Testing Industry
E-Retailing Drives Sales of Home Test Kits
Factors Influencing Online Purchase Decision - Ranked in Order of Influence
A Brief Overview of Select Cholesterol Test Kits
First Check Cholesterol Home Test 3 in 1 Kit
EverlyWell At Home Cholesterol & Lipids Test
Roche Diagnostics Accutrend Plus system
PTS CardioChek Analyzer Starter Kit
PTS CardioChek Deluxe Cholesterol Kit
PTS CardioChek Refill Cholesterol Kit
AccuTech CholesTrak Home Cholesterol Test Kit 2 ea
AccuTech Cholestrak Total Cholesterol Home Testing Kit
PRIMA 3in1 Cholesterol, Triglycerides & Glucose Meter
PRIMA Cholesterol & Triglycerides 2-in-1 Home Test/Meter Kit Monitoring System
4. CHOLESTEROL TESTING: A BROADER PERSPECTIVE
Blood Cholesterol - The Principal Cardiac Risk Marker
Types of Cholesterol
Total Cholesterol (TC)
High Density Lipoprotein (HDL)
Low Density Lipoprotein (LDL) /Very Low Density Lipoprotein (VLDL)
Triglycerides (TRG)
Glucose (GLU)
Alanine Aminotransferase (ALT)
Outcomes of High Blood Cholesterol
Atherosclerosis
Coronary Heart Disease (CHD)
Risk Factors and Risk Levels
Risk Factors
Risk Level Based on Total Cholesterol Concentration
LDL-Cholesterol Risk Levels
HDL-Cholesterol Risk Levels
Triglyceride Risk Levels
Risk Level Classification under National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute's National Cholesterol Education Program (NCEP)
Cholesterol Testing & CVD Risk Assessment Techniques
Need for Cholesterol Testing
Candidates for Cholesterol Testing
Test Procedure
Time of Testing - Crucial for Heart Disease Patients
Types of Cholesterol Testing
Lipid Panel Test/Lipid Profile
Total Cholesterol Test
HDL Cholesterol Test
LDL Cholesterol Testing
LDL Cholesterol Test - The First Cholesterol Testing Method
Triglycerides/VLDL Cholesterol Testing
Apolipoprotein B Test
Apolipoprotein A-1 Test
ApoE Genotyping Test
Apolipoprotein CII
Other Key Markers for Cholesterol Testing
RLP Cholesterol
Non Instrumented Technologies
Heart Disease Diagnosis Tests
Non-Invasive Tests
Invasive Tests
Other CVD Markers
Creatine Kinase MB
Troponin T and Troponin I
Myoglobin
P-selectin Profile
C-reactive Protein
Endothelial Dysfunction
Homocysteine
Plasminogen Activator Inhibitor-1
s-100 Protein
Thrombus Precursor Protein
Other Cardiac Markers
Cholesterol Screening & Lab Testing Services Providers
Cholesterol Control & Treatment Modalities
Dietary Therapy
Healthy Diet
Exercises
Drug Therapy
Classification of Cholesterol Lowering Drugs
Bile Acid Sequestrants
Nicotinic Acid
HMG CoA Reductase Inhibitors (Statins)
Other Drugs (Fibric Acids and Probucol)
Testing After Commencing Drug Therapy
5. COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
Cholesterol Screening Services - Market Structure
Cholesterol Test Equipment Market - Leading Players
Vendors Prioritize Collaborations
M&A Activity
Select M&A Deals in the Global Cholesterol Diagnostics Market (2014-2018)
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
5.2 Product/Service Introductions
PTS Diagnostics Unveils Full Program for PreVantage
LabCorp Rolls Out Support for Health Records on Apple Health App
Seq2Know Introduces Familial Hypercholesterolemia (FH) Testing Service
Quest Diagnostics Rolls Out Non-Fasting Cholesterol Tests
VAP Diagnostics Lab Relaunches VAP+ Lipid Panel
Bio-Rad Laboratories Unveils Bio-Plex Pro Human Apolipoprotein Panel
Color Genomics Launches New Test for Hereditary High Cholesterol
Admera Health Unveils New DNA Tests
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
PTS Diagnostics Equips Kroger Health with CardioChek Plus Analyzers
Japanese Red Cross Society Awards Multi-Year Blood Tests Contract to Abbott
Quest Diagnostics Acquires Clinical Laboratory Services Business of Boyce & Bynum Pathology
Regional Medical Center Partners with Quest Diagnostics
Walgreens Expands Collaboration with LabCorp
Quest Diagnostics to Build Flagship Laboratory in Clifton, New Jersey
Horizon BCBSNJ Adds Quest Diagnostics to its Laboratory Network
Quest Diagnostics Acquires Certain Assets of Hurley Medical Center
Quest Diagnostics Snaps Up Mobile Medical Examination Service
Strand Life Sciences Takes Over Quest Diagnostics' Operations in India
Randox Receives UK Research and Innovation Investment
Florida Hospital Collaborates with Siemens Healthineers
Merck to Expand Gillingham, UK Distribution Centre
CVS Health Acquires Aetna
Quest Diagnostics Buys Assets of Hooper Holmes
Sekisui Diagnostics Expands Operations in Charlottetown
Abbott Completes Acquisition of Alere
Siemens Healthineers to Expand Massachusetts Facility
PTS Bags USFDA Clearance for New Measurement Range for PTS Panels
Alere to Divest Triage Assets to Quidel
Akers Biosciences Inks Distribution Agreement with First Check Diagnostics
Merck to Split into Three Separate Businesses
Atonomics Receives CE Marking for Trace Lipids Test Panel
Siemens Healthineers Partners with DiA Holding
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 29 The United States (23)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (2)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/klr6nh
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
