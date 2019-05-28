Cholesterol Testing in 2019: Market Insights & The Future, 2025

DUBLIN, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cholesterol Testing - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report profiles 29 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Abbott Laboratories ( USA )

) AccuTech, LLC ( USA )

) Akers Biosciences, Inc. ( USA )

) Beckman Coulter , Inc. ( USA )

, Inc. ( ) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. ( USA )

) Eurofins Scientific ( Luxembourg )

) Boston Heart Diagnostics Corporation ( USA )

) F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Home Access Health Corporation ( USA )

) Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings ( USA )

) PRIMA Lab SA ( Switzerland )

) PTS Diagnostics ( USA )

) Quest Diagnostics, Inc. ( USA )

) Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK)

Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC ( USA )

) Siemens Healthineers ( Germany )

) Sigma-Aldrich Corp. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Cholesterol Testing - An Overview

Prevailing Scenario in the Global Healthcare Sector Favors Market Growth

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

Wider Availability of Healthcare & Diagnostics Services

Growing Health-Consciousness

Lenience Towards Preventive Care

Developed Regions Remain Key Revenue Contributors

Developing Economies Offer Significant Potential

Key Factors Driving Demand for Healthcare Services in Developing Regions

Growing Healthcare Awareness

Increased Access to Healthcare

Proliferation of Medical Tourism



3. NOTEWORTHY MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & CHALLENGES

Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease Steers Cholesterol Testing Volumes

Global Menace of Cardiovascular Disease: Quick Facts

A Brief Overview of Select Cholesterol-Driven Cardiac Disorders

Coronary Artery Disease

Hyperlipidaemia

CVD Statistics

Risk of CVD in Obese People Underpins Cholesterol Testing Volumes

Global Obesity Facts in a Nutshell

Cholesterol Screening Assumes Importance in Diabetes Care

Global Diabetes Expenditure: Opportunity Indicator

The Hypertension-Cholesterol Link Accelerates the Need for Cholesterol Screening

Aging Population - A Vital Demography

Uptrend in In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Sector Signals Prospects

Healthy Growth in Cardiac IVD Market Augments Market Potential

Positive Momentum in Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics Generates Parallel Opportunities

POC Diagnostics - An Overview

POC Cholesterol Testing Makes Rapid Gains

Massive Demand for Lipid Panel/Lipid Profile Tests

Northbound Trajectory in POC LPT Services

Rise of C-reactive Protein Tests to Aid Market Growth

Cholesterol Testing: Evolution from Invasive to Non-Invasive

Recent Breakthroughs in Non-Invasive Cholesterol Testing Domain

Smartphone-based smartCARD Rapid Diagnostic System

Paper-Thin Miniature Sensors

PreVu POC Test with Skin Markers

Digital Photographs of Patient's Hand to Screen Cholesterol

Nonfasting Lipid Testing Invalidates the Need for Pre-Test Fasting

Cloud Screening Platforms Extend New Level of Convenience

Self-Testing Kits: An Emerging Issue for Full-Scale Services Providers

A Rapidly Evolving Market Enabled by Technology

Opportunities & Challenges in Self-Testing Industry

E-Retailing Drives Sales of Home Test Kits

Factors Influencing Online Purchase Decision - Ranked in Order of Influence

A Brief Overview of Select Cholesterol Test Kits

First Check Cholesterol Home Test 3 in 1 Kit

EverlyWell At Home Cholesterol & Lipids Test

Roche Diagnostics Accutrend Plus system

PTS CardioChek Analyzer Starter Kit

PTS CardioChek Deluxe Cholesterol Kit

PTS CardioChek Refill Cholesterol Kit

AccuTech CholesTrak Home Cholesterol Test Kit 2 ea

AccuTech Cholestrak Total Cholesterol Home Testing Kit

PRIMA 3in1 Cholesterol, Triglycerides & Glucose Meter

PRIMA Cholesterol & Triglycerides 2-in-1 Home Test/Meter Kit Monitoring System



4. CHOLESTEROL TESTING: A BROADER PERSPECTIVE

Blood Cholesterol - The Principal Cardiac Risk Marker

Types of Cholesterol

Total Cholesterol (TC)

High Density Lipoprotein (HDL)

Low Density Lipoprotein (LDL) /Very Low Density Lipoprotein (VLDL)

Triglycerides (TRG)

Glucose (GLU)

Alanine Aminotransferase (ALT)

Outcomes of High Blood Cholesterol

Atherosclerosis

Coronary Heart Disease (CHD)

Risk Factors and Risk Levels

Risk Factors

Risk Level Based on Total Cholesterol Concentration

LDL-Cholesterol Risk Levels

HDL-Cholesterol Risk Levels

Triglyceride Risk Levels

Risk Level Classification under National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute's National Cholesterol Education Program (NCEP)

Cholesterol Testing & CVD Risk Assessment Techniques

Need for Cholesterol Testing

Candidates for Cholesterol Testing

Test Procedure

Time of Testing - Crucial for Heart Disease Patients

Types of Cholesterol Testing

Lipid Panel Test/Lipid Profile

Total Cholesterol Test

HDL Cholesterol Test

LDL Cholesterol Testing

LDL Cholesterol Test - The First Cholesterol Testing Method

Triglycerides/VLDL Cholesterol Testing

Apolipoprotein B Test

Apolipoprotein A-1 Test

ApoE Genotyping Test

Apolipoprotein CII

Other Key Markers for Cholesterol Testing

RLP Cholesterol

Non Instrumented Technologies

Heart Disease Diagnosis Tests

Non-Invasive Tests

Invasive Tests

Other CVD Markers

Creatine Kinase MB

Troponin T and Troponin I

Myoglobin

P-selectin Profile

C-reactive Protein

Endothelial Dysfunction

Homocysteine

Plasminogen Activator Inhibitor-1

s-100 Protein

Thrombus Precursor Protein

Other Cardiac Markers

Cholesterol Screening & Lab Testing Services Providers

Cholesterol Control & Treatment Modalities

Dietary Therapy

Healthy Diet

Exercises

Drug Therapy

Classification of Cholesterol Lowering Drugs

Bile Acid Sequestrants

Nicotinic Acid

HMG CoA Reductase Inhibitors (Statins)

Other Drugs (Fibric Acids and Probucol)

Testing After Commencing Drug Therapy



5. COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

Cholesterol Screening Services - Market Structure

Cholesterol Test Equipment Market - Leading Players

Vendors Prioritize Collaborations

M&A Activity

Select M&A Deals in the Global Cholesterol Diagnostics Market (2014-2018)



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



5.2 Product/Service Introductions

PTS Diagnostics Unveils Full Program for PreVantage

LabCorp Rolls Out Support for Health Records on Apple Health App

Seq2Know Introduces Familial Hypercholesterolemia (FH) Testing Service

Quest Diagnostics Rolls Out Non-Fasting Cholesterol Tests

VAP Diagnostics Lab Relaunches VAP+ Lipid Panel

Bio-Rad Laboratories Unveils Bio-Plex Pro Human Apolipoprotein Panel

Color Genomics Launches New Test for Hereditary High Cholesterol

Admera Health Unveils New DNA Tests



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

PTS Diagnostics Equips Kroger Health with CardioChek Plus Analyzers

Japanese Red Cross Society Awards Multi-Year Blood Tests Contract to Abbott

Quest Diagnostics Acquires Clinical Laboratory Services Business of Boyce & Bynum Pathology

Regional Medical Center Partners with Quest Diagnostics

Walgreens Expands Collaboration with LabCorp

Quest Diagnostics to Build Flagship Laboratory in Clifton, New Jersey

Horizon BCBSNJ Adds Quest Diagnostics to its Laboratory Network

Quest Diagnostics Acquires Certain Assets of Hurley Medical Center

Quest Diagnostics Snaps Up Mobile Medical Examination Service

Strand Life Sciences Takes Over Quest Diagnostics' Operations in India

Randox Receives UK Research and Innovation Investment

Florida Hospital Collaborates with Siemens Healthineers

Merck to Expand Gillingham, UK Distribution Centre

CVS Health Acquires Aetna

Quest Diagnostics Buys Assets of Hooper Holmes

Sekisui Diagnostics Expands Operations in Charlottetown

Abbott Completes Acquisition of Alere

Siemens Healthineers to Expand Massachusetts Facility

PTS Bags USFDA Clearance for New Measurement Range for PTS Panels

Alere to Divest Triage Assets to Quidel

Akers Biosciences Inks Distribution Agreement with First Check Diagnostics

Merck to Split into Three Separate Businesses

Atonomics Receives CE Marking for Trace Lipids Test Panel

Siemens Healthineers Partners with DiA Holding



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 29 The United States (23)

Canada (1)

(1) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (2)

(2) Germany (1)

(1)

The United Kingdom (1)

(1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)

