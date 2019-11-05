Chongqing Liangjiang New Area attracts global talents

CHONGQING, China, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chongqing Talents Conference will be held in the municipality's Liangjiang New Area on November 9, with a focus on gathering talents from home and abroad to support the high-quality development. More than 6,000 guests are expected to attend the two-day event. Over 120 VIPs have confirmed their participation, including senior officials from the ministries and commissions, well-known experts and scholars from home and abroad, entrepreneurs and presidents of renowned universities, according to Chongqing Liangjiang New Area Administrative Committee.

Liangjiang New Area, the host of the conference, is the country's third state-level new area and the first one in inland China. Liangjiang New Area has always attached importance to talent development, and made great efforts to attract, support and serve the talented people.

With the facilitating platform, an efficient system and sound services, Liangjiang New Area is seeking to nurture a talent development environment that attracts professionals to settle in the area and help them enjoy their stay here, turning the area into a talent cluster stage, Zhang Guozhi, deputy director of the new area's administrative committee said at a press conference.

Liangjiang New Area is the core area of the Chongqing pilot free trade zone and China-Singapore connectivity project. It has important open platforms, such as the bonded port and Guoyuan Port, and three innovation platforms such as the Liangjiang Digital Economy Industrial Park, Lijia Smart Life Experience Park and Liangjiang Collaborative Innovation Zone. Liangjiang has a solid industrial foundation, with one-fifth of Chongqing's gross industrial output value, one third of its added value of the financial industry. About half of the Fortune 500 companies have settled in the area.

As a national new area, Liangjiang New Area boasts preferable institutional advantages, with streamlined institutions, flexible mechanisms and efficient administration services. Endowed with the power to carry out pilot policies, many issues can be dealt with within in the area. In terms of talent incentive mechanism, Liangjiang has issued a series of preferential policies to attract and nurture high-level and high-skilled talents as well as education and medical professionals, who can enjoy extra support from both the municipal and district-level policies. A special fund of 1 billion yuan is allocated each year to ensure effective talent development.

Moreover, Liangjiang New Area has also set up a sound talent management service mechanism, including an office, a service center and a company to provide first-class services for talents. It also provides services in employment, housing, children's education and so on in order to nurture a sound talent service environment.

SOURCE Chongqing Liangjiang New Area Administrative Committee