Chongqing Liangjiang New Area kicks off second venture

CHONGQING, China, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- June 18, 2020 marked the 10th anniversary of the establishment of Chongqing Liangjiang New Area. According to Chongqing Liangjiang New Area Administrative Committee, the region's GDP increased from 100.2 billion yuan to 339.1 billion yuan from 2010 to 2019, ranking 4th among China's 19 national new areas.

Over the past decade, the concept of opening-up has taken a deep root in all aspects of the new area's economic and social development.

In November 2019, the State Council approved the further opening-up of Guoyuan Port in Chongqing Port to make it an open area. It has grown from a storage yard on the bank of the Yangtze River to the world's "transfer hub" as well as an important physical connection point between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Yangtze River Economic Belt. The story of Guoyuan Port is a good example of Chongqing's inland opening-up and participation in the global market.

The convenient transportation has attracted more and more high-level projects.

Building on the strategic advantages of national-level new area, the core area of China-Singapore demonstration projects and the core area of Chongqing pilot free trade zone, Chongqing Liangjiang New Area is forging ahead in reforms and speeding up the construction of four major platforms including Guoyuan Port, the bonded port area, the Jiangbeizui international financial center and the Yuelai convention and exhibition city.

With the development of inland opening-up, Chongqing Liangjiang New Area has attracted more foreign investors through a series of partnership programs, such as Chongqing Liangjiang International Cooperation Center and Sino-Singapore, Sino-Germany, Sino-Switzerland, Sino-Italy, Sino-Japan, Sino-South Korea and Sino-Israel industrial parks.

Now, Chongqing Liangjiang New Area is about to start its second venture. Thanks to the national strategies, such as the establishment of Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle and the development plan of the western region in the new era, it is striving to build an inland open portal and become an important global investment destination.

Chongqing Liangjiang New Area has formed an advanced manufacturing system with four pillar industries of automobile, electronic information, equipment manufacturing and biomedicine. High-tech manufacturing accounts for 43 percent of the industrial output value. A modern service industry system, including finance, logistics, service trade, commerce, cultural tourism and exhibition as the main bodies, has been formed. The added value of the area's tertiary industry reached 231.9 billion yuan.

In order to attract global talent, Chongqing Liangjiang New Area has been approved as a national innovation demonstration zone and the national entrepreneurship and innovation demonstration base. It has a number of talent recruitment platforms, including the Chongqing Liangjiang New Area overseas student pioneering park, work base for returning overseas students with the Western Returned Scholars Association, and the national offshore innovation and entrepreneurship base for overseas talents.

In the future, Chongqing Liangjiang New Area will strive to build a modern industrial cluster based on electronic information and automobile, promote the strategic emerging industrial clusters focusing on health, high-end equipment, aerospace and aviation, and speed up the development of the modern service industry focusing on online services and management towards the middle and high end of the global value chain.

It's time for setting sail when the tide is surging high. The comprehensive, multilevel and wide-range opening-up trend is reshaping the economic pattern of the new area.

For more information, please visit the new area's official website: http://www.liangjiang.gov.cn.

SOURCE Chongqing Liangjiang New Area Administrative Committee