Choose a Color, Any Color for Your Gorilla Post Delineators.

VANCOUVER, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past, standard 2 1/3" Gorilla Posts have been limited to 6 different post color options. Recently, Gorilla Post added a new vibrant royal blue post to the color option mix. The new blue color works perfectly with ADA signage where the bright royal blue enhances the ADA signage creating a larger visual footprint.

With a minimum order, Gorilla Post can produce any post color to match your corporate or school colors. The bright royal blue works perfectly with ADA signage, creating a larger visual footprint.

Additionally, that custom process can now be applied to produce any post color including your corporate or school colors. With a minimum order of 300 posts, your college or business can specify any one color you wish to use to help build your brand. You can even mix and match any of our 6 post bases within your order.

Branding is one of the most important elements for any organization. A strong brand begins with a thoughtfully executed and implemented visual identity. The relationship your identity creates with your audience is the result of thorough and consistent application. Consistency establishes familiarity.

Lyle Peters, Director of U.S. Sales for the Gorilla Post System has worked with many clients who were interested in matching their corporate or academic colors. "Having the ability to choose an exact color-match for your delineators is a game changer," said Peters, "whether they are to be used at a university tailgating event or queuing up a drive-thru for a fast food chain, you can now be consistent with your colors and support your brand."

The first and most important step in visually building a brand is communicating it consistently. The components of visual identity (logo, color palette, typefaces and graphic elements) are the basic visual building blocks of brand shaping. Each element helps identify and differentiate your organization. "For all of your media, you need to be consistent in every way. Your business cards and stationery, your on-line presence, your signage, everything needs to be in unity with every channel your target market has access to," explained J. Scott Collard, Marketing & Graphics Director for Pacific Cascade Corporation (PCC) and the parent company of the ParkingZone and the Gorilla Post delineator system. "It's imperative that all of your marketing materials have a cohesive look so they can be easily recognizable and associated to your brand," Collard added, "and it helps boost the apparent quality of your business."

To specify your color-match, you can use any one of the following color specification systems:

Pantone Matching System (PMS)

CMYK

RGB

Hex Color Code

Once you have that information, contact the ParkingZone, and one of the PCC Customer Service & Sales Representatives will work with you and get you a quote.

Pacific Cascade Corporation is the developer of the Gorilla Post system with numerous domestic and international patents on their magnetic mounting system.

ABOUT PACIFIC CASCADE CORPORATION

Since 1987, Pacific Cascade Corporation has been providing the Parking, Hospitality, Traffic Enforcement, and Environmental Sustainability Industries with products to manage and support their effective operational needs. parkingzone.com

Media Contact:

Lyle Peters

Director of U.S. Sales for the Gorilla Post System

Pacific Cascade Corporation

14208 N.W. 3rd Court • Suite 200

Vancouver, WA 98685

1-800-292-7275 ext. 211

223836@email4pr.com

gorillapost.com

SOURCE Pacific Cascade Corporation

Related Links

http://gorillapost.com/

