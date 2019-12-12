Choose Gifts That Make Woodworking/DIY Projects Easier

Cutting and Clamping Whether you're crosscutting boards to length, ripping them to width, or cutting plywood sheets and large panels down to size, Kreg's Adaptive Cutting System offers options to make cutting chores easier. The Plunge Saw and 62" Guide Track paired in the Saw Plus Guide Kit are the basic components, while the Project Table Top and Base and a host of accessories are available to increase cutting capacity and performance.

Gyokucho Razorsaw Ryoba No 610 is a double-edged saw – rip teeth on one cutting edge and crosscut teeth on the other – that can handle anything from cutoff work to ripping a panel.

ZHEN Stainless Steel Scissors feature a serrated edge for retaining sharpness and a large gullet to prevent slipping when cutting thick items, plus scissors double as a wire cutter and opener for bottles, twist lids and paint cans.

Shaping and Sanding

WoodRiver Butt Chisels, available in a 4-piece set, are shorter and good for installing butt hinges and trimming small edges, but they also work well in confined spaces, such as corners, which makes cleaning joints easier for work on cabinets, desks, and other complex furniture.

Norton's 5" Random Orbital Sander is perfect for any shop. Equipped with a 2.0-amp motor, it generates 12,500 orbits per minute, providing a 3/32" orbit that helps make quick work of most sanding projects.

Drilling and Fastening

WoodRiver 100-Piece Combo Brad-Point and Twist Drill Bit Set includes six to 10 each of 14 bit sizes ranging from 1/16" to 5/16", packaged in a metal case.

WoodRiver 24-in-1 Screwdriver Bit Set is the perfect solution for loosening and tightening some of the smallest fasteners required for camera, radio, computer, cell phone, and household appliance repairs.

Sharpening, Measuring and Marking

The handheld, motorized Work Sharp Knife & Tool Sharpener sharpens any knife, as well as scissors, garden shears, lawn mower blades, and more.

Woodpeckers Edge Rules, available in a 4-Piece Set, wrap around the edges of stock to give you accurate scales on both sides. Short side is just 3/8" wide, allowing you room to mark stock as thin as 7/16". Long side reaches 3/4" across the face. Comes in four sizes: 6", 12", 24", and 36".

Books and Models

Books — like Birdhouses Boxes and Feeders for the Backyard Hobbyist, which offers 19 birdhouse and feeder projects — are excellent sources for project ideas and instructions.

Now for some fun without electronics! Assemble the UGears 3-D Mechanical Etui Box Model Kit from beautiful wood pieces without any glue or tools. The box in the base will hold small items, while the amazing display of gear mechanisms on top is a sure conversation starter. Other UGears models are also available.

To learn more about these and other products, visit your local Woodcraft store, call (800) 535-4482 or visit www.woodcraft.com.

SOURCE Woodcraft

Related Links

https://www.woodcraft.com

