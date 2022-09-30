Choose Ketamine Makes Transformative Psychedelic Therapy Accessible for More People

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For some time, it's been known that ketamine can be an effective treatment for a variety of mental health disorders. However, it's only recently that organizations like Choose Ketamine have made the therapy widely available to people across the U.S.

Dr. Stephanie Coleman, Choose Ketamine Medical Advisory Board

In the past, ketamine treatments were predominantly administered intravenously through an IV or IM in a clinic or hospital setting, which created significant barriers for millions of Americans. The cost of treatments, distance from a clinic and general discomfort prevented many people from being able to utilize this transformative psychedelic therapy.

Choose Ketamine is changing that with at home ketamine treatments that are safe, affordable, effective and convenient. Novel new modalities have made it possible for patients to use at-home ketamine therapy without the need of an IV. Choose Ketamine connects patients with psychiatric practitioners who may prescribe oral ketamine troches for suitable candidates that are administered with the help of a virtual guide.

"The goal is to increase access to this treatment while maintaining patient safety and quality of care," said Dr. Stephanie Lyn Coleman, a Choose Ketamine Medical Advisor. "This is achieved by creating protocols for patient selection and treatment using a team approach, data from recent research, and patient feedback."

This is breaking the mold of traditional therapy that is far from cost-effective. Research has shown at-home ketamine therapy can produce positive outcomes on par with IV treatments, particularly when there is a guide to assist with integration. Choose Ketamine is making the treatment accessible to far more people that struggle with mental health issues.

"I highly recommend this treatment," says E.M., a verified Choose Ketamine client. "I felt very safe and at ease throughout the process. This company is incredible, every single staff member was kind, patient, and very knowledgeable."

Choose Ketamine is expanding its services to more areas, including rural areas without access to clinical therapy. The company is projected to be nationwide by the third quarter of 2023. Currently, affordable at-home ketamine treatments are available from Choose Ketamine in the following states :

California

Texas

Florida

Ohio

New Jersey

Washington

Massachusetts

Colorado

Minnesota

Iowa

Nevada

New Mexico

Regardless of the patient's location, Choose Ketamine's unique pricing model makes at-home ketamine therapy much more affordable than IV clinical treatments. Instead of paying $400-$1,200 per treatment, which is typical for infusion therapy, at-home ketamine treatments through Choose Ketamine are available for $158 per treatment. Patients also have the option of paying for treatment plans in installments to make ketamine therapy more cost-effective and accessible for more people.

