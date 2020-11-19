Choose to Change Named a Mutual of America 2020 Community Partnership Award Winner

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America announced today that Choose to Change was named an honorable mention award recipient of its 2020 Community Partnership Award competition.

Choose to Change (C2C) is a homegrown collaboration between Children's Home & Aid and Youth Advocate Programs (YAP) that aims to reduce criminal behavior and improve academic outcomes for at-risk 13- to 18-year-olds living in the south and west sides of Chicago. This innovative six-month intervention program, which won the University of Chicago Crime Lab's prestigious 2015 Chicago Design Competition, combines trauma-informed cognitive behavioral therapy with holistic mentorship to help more than 600 youth process their trauma and develop tools to make healthier decisions in their lives.

"We're thrilled to say that C2C shows great promise for reducing violent crime and improving educational attainment for at-risk youth," said Michael Shaver, President and CEO of Children's Home & Aid. "Based on the University of Chicago Crime and Education Labs' evaluation of the program's outcomes, the City of Chicago and Chicago Public Schools have decided to expand this program to serve 2,000 more young people in 2020 and beyond."

"Children's Home & Aid is honored to have Choose to Change selected as part of Mutual of America's annual Community Partnership Award," added Shaver. "We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition based on the strength of our community-based collaboration and potential to replicate the Choose to Change model across America to combat youth violence. We look forward to continuing this data-driven program and helping strengthen the lives of youth."

About the Mutual of America Community Partnership Award

The Mutual of America Community Partnership Award annually honors the outstanding contributions that nonprofit organizations, in partnership with public, private and other social sector organizations, make to society.

"The impact of the Community Partnership Award can be seen every day through the remarkable contributions of the nonprofit organizations we've honored over the last 25 years," said John R. Greed, Mutual of America Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Since 1996, the Community Partnership Award has recognized 245 partnerships from cities and towns across America. To watch videos of the national award-winning programs, visit the Mutual of America Foundation Community Partnership Award channel on YouTube.

