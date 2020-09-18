Choose Your Own Adventure and Google Collaborate to Launch E-Books for Younger Readers

WAITSFIELD, Vt., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chooseco, publisher of the world-famous Choose Your Own Adventure® gamebook series, is launching the first ever Choose Your Own Adventure e-books for younger readers on the new Kids Space by Google. Kids Space is a new kids mode on select Android tablets that features apps, books and videos for your kids to explore, learn and have fun.* Look for bestsellers from the Choose Your Own Adventure Dragonlarks series: Your Very Own Robot, Haunted House, Princess Island, and 25 more Dragonlarks at first, second and third grade reading levels this fall. Kids Space will be available on select Lenovo™ tablets in time for the holidays.1

