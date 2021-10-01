Choose Your Own Adventure® Announces Funniest Gamebook Ever

"Mind-blowing adventure and heart-stopping thrills!"- Jeff Kinney, Diary of a Wimpy Kid Tweet this

King launches his tale by sending "you" in search of your wacky Grandma Dolores shortly after your family arrives in Wisconsin from southern Florida. You are discussing where your grandmother has gone with your new friends when an innocent hop on the Inn's kiddie ride sends you back in time to the Mesozoic Era when dinosaurs ruled the Earth. This is when you realize your Grandma is one of the world's foremost time travel researchers. And it's up to you and your friends to travel through time and space (and the multiverse!) to find her.

Advance Praise for Time Travel Inn:

"Mind-blowing adventure and heart-stopping thrills!"

- Jeff Kinney, Diary of a Wimpy Kid

"I ended up reading every twisty turn just to make sure I hadn't missed any.

- Tina Connolly, Hugo-nominated author of Seriously Wicked

"To have a thrilling, mind-bending adventure, turn to Page 1 of Time Travel Inn."

- Dale E. Basye, author of The Circles of Heck series

" This fun-filled journey will delight kids of all ages. Walk the plank, and if you're lucky, unlock the secrets of the past that will transform your future.

- Kate Ristau, author of Clockbreakers

Time Travel Inn is available wherever great literature for children is sold.

About Chooseco



Chooseco is a purpose-built publisher who relaunched the groundbreaking Choose Your Own Adventure series of interactive gamebooks in 2006. Since then, Chooseco has sold over 15 million copies of bestselling, original, and all-new books, translated into 40 languages. Over 270 million books are in print worldwide.

www.cyoa.com

About Bart King

Bart King is a longtime middle school teacher who has written over 25 books; his projects include Bad Dad Jokes: That's How Eye Roll, The Pocket Guide to Mischief, and the science-fiction adventure The Drake Equation (Disney Hyperion). Oh, and he likes turtles.

www.bartking.net

Contact:

Dottie Greene

802-496-2595

[email protected]

SOURCE Chooseco

Related Links

http://www.chooseco.com

