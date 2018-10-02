CHOP Doctor Awarded the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research Frederic C. Bartter Award

"I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to Dr. Levine," said Joseph St. Geme, MD, Physician-in-Chief at CHOP. "He is a world authority on metabolic bone diseases, and I am especially proud of his recent award, which reflects the many scientific breakthroughs that he has pioneered."

Throughout his distinguished career, Dr. Levine has identified the molecular basis of several inherited disorders of mineral metabolism, including the role of the GNAS gene and associated mutations in patients with pseudohypoparathyroidism and McCune Albright syndrome and the role of the GCM2 gene as the basis of isolated hypoparathyroidism.

Most recently, Dr. Levine has studied the molecular pathogenesis of unusual metabolic bone disorders to provide insights into the basis of more common bone diseases. This research elucidated the causes of various forms of rickets along with the revelation that genetic variation in some of these genes contributes to vitamin D insufficiency in North America and Europe.

Dr. Levine has published more than 250 manuscripts, chapters and reviews. He is a founding executive editor of the Journal of Clinical and Translational Science, an editor of the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, and a member of the Board of Directors of the Pediatric Endocrine Society.

In addition to his CHOP practice, Dr. Levine is a Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine (Medical Genetics) at the Perelman School of Medicine at The University of Pennsylvania. Prior to these appointments, he served for five years as Professor and Chair of Pediatrics at Lerner College of Medicine. Dr. Levine also served as Chief of the Division of Endocrinology and Diabetes at CHOP for ten years.

Dr. Levine attended Drexel University College of Medicine and completed his residency at Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was on faculty for 20 years.

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, Children's Hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. In addition, its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought the 546-bed hospital recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit http://www.chop.edu

