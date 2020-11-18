CHOP Fetal Program Wins Two Awards for Excellence in Patient and Family Experience

The CFDT has won the 2020 Pinnacle of Excellence Award®, recognizing the Center's ability to maintain consistently high levels of excellence over multiple years. The Center was recognized based on its performance from May 2017 until April 2020, taking into consideration its performance on survey measures including a patient or family's likelihood to recommend the CFDT, the Center's overall rating, and teamwork.

The SDU, the CFDT's inpatient delivery unit, has won the 2020 Guardian of Excellence Award® for reaching the 95th percentile for each reporting period from July 2019 to April 2020. The award highlights the SDU's performance on survey measures related to patient and family experience when compared to other organizations that also use Press Ganey.

"This is a great honor for CHOP, and I am so grateful to our CFDT and SDU teams for their hard work and dedication to our patients," said CHOP President and CEO Madeline Bell.

Since 1995, the CFDT has cared for more than 26,000 expectant parents from around the world and performed more than 1,900 fetal surgeries, one of the few centers in the world to offer open fetal surgery for life-threatening conditions. The Center offers comprehensive, family-centered care, from advanced diagnostic imaging and testing, prenatal management and fetal surgery to a special delivery unit, counseling and support services, and expert postnatal care.

"We are so honored to be recognized by Press Ganey and, by extension, our patients and families, who put their trust in us," said Lori J. Howell, DNP, MS, RN, Executive Director of the CFDT. "Our team works tirelessly to provide the best care for our patients and their families."

Located within the CFDT, the SDU opened in June 2008 and was the world's first birthing unit within a free-standing pediatric hospital dedicated to healthy mothers carrying babies with serious and life-threatening birth defects. The SDU has delivered more than 4,500 babies, who undergo fetal surgery to treat the birth defect before birth or need immediate specialized care or surgery soon after birth. The setup allows mothers to stay close while their babies are treated immediately, improving the outcomes and well-being of both mother and child.

"This award highlights the hard work and compassion shown by our amazing team, which has been recognized by our wonderful patients," said Julie S. Moldenhauer, MD, Medical Director of the SDU and Director of Obstetrical Services in the CFDT. "It is gratifying to see the team honored in this way, and we are so thankful for these two awards."

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, Children's Hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. In addition, its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought the 595-bed hospital recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit http://www.chop.edu

