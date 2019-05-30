Chosen Foods Turns San Diego's Broadway Pier into Millennial Playground "Ripe" with Music, Food, Art for Avolution Fest 2019

SAN DIEGO, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 2,000 attendees will gather at America's Finest City's iconic Broadway Pier for Chosen Foods ' second annual Avolution Fest on June 8. The San Diego-based, avocado-obsessed brand that delivers sustainably-sourced, clean nourishment has announced its massive celebration of avocados to include a lineup of bands, food trucks, art and more for the one-day immersive experience. The avo-inspired festival, which made a splash in 2018 with a sold-out event that was dubbed " peak millennial " by Bustle, will return this summer with live music, interactive art installations, delicious food, and inventive drinks. The festival will kick-off at 4pm at Downtown San Diego's Broadway Pier, located 1000 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101.

Chosen Foods, the San Diego-based, avocado-obsessed brand that delivers sustainably-sourced, clean nourishment has announced its massive celebration of avocados to include a lineup of bands, food trucks, art and more for the one-day immersive experience on June 8.

Opening the music festival planned by Chosen Foods will be the "young visionary" (EDM Tunes) and South Carolinian Tim Legend best known for his collaboration with Brave for the hit "Hope." Following the solo EDM musician and co-headlining the festival will be the five-member band St. Lucia, who has been hailed as a "synth-pop wizard" (Entertainment Weekly). The indie pop band is led by frontman Jean-Philip Grobler and the group has three albums to date. Closing out the concert's for a dance party on the water is the DJ duo Lost Kings, who have reached more than 1.1 million streams and claimed a top 40 spot on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart this year.

Attendees will not only be able to experience scenic harbor and city views, but are also invited to interact with an array of immersive avocado art installations and galleries created by artist Peaseful. These Instagram-able moments filling the 15,000 sq. ft pavilion are all we avo-wanted and more.

More than just a music festival, Chosen Foods' Avolution Fest celebrates its signature ingredient, the avocado, with a variety of inventive menu items. Food trucks include The Flavor Mobile, Eat Your Heart Out, Quick Stop Grill, and Tacos La Mezcla — each of which will offer an avolution themed menu item. Attendees will also be invited to purchase avocado-centric cocktails including a Spicy Avocado Margarita and a Green Goddess Lemonade by Best Beverage Catering— Avo drink to that! In celebration of the day, Chosen Foods has also collaborated with Towne Park Brewery for a limited edition Mexican Lager, available exclusively at Avolution Fest.

"After much success from last year's Avolution Fest we knew we had to bring back this festival to the San Diego community," said Chosen Foods CEO Gabriel Gabriel Perez Krieb. "San Diego is known for its art, food, live entertainment and we wanted to have an event bigger and better than the year before. We're thrilled to for the return of this festival that celebrates our hero ingredient of the avocado and to join people together for a day of music, art, food, and drink."

Tickets are now on sale through Eventbrite for $30, with food and drink for purchase on-site. For more information and to purchase tickets please visit avolutionfest.com .

About Chosen Foods

Chosen Foods is all in on the avocado and was founded on the belief that food should nourish and sustain our bodies, our lives and our communities. Developing food items with avocado as its hero ingredient, the company has produced more than 350 million avocados from its groves in Mexico. Headquartered in San Diego, the avocado-centric company launched its well-known avocado oil in 2013 and continues its mission to be organic when possible and provide consumers with healthy yet delightful food. From dressings and marinades to mayonnaise and oil sprays, the Southern California brand focuses on creating great tasting and accessible condiments to elevate cooking to be clean and pure. Chosen Foods is an active supporter of the non-GMO movement, and boasts the Non-GMO Project seal of approval on all its products. Additionally, Chosen Foods builds collaborative partnerships with organizations that take a community-wide, sustainable approach to alleviating hunger. More information about Chosen Foods can be found at www.chosenfoods.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS

Rebecca Campbell

215602@email4pr.com

213-225-4415

Courtney Heimbuck

215602@email4pr.com

213-225-4428

SOURCE Chosen Foods

Related Links

https://chosenfoods.com

