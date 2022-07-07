Choubao Luosifen Donates Goods to Help Children in Rural Areas

Choubao takes its corporate social responsibility seriously and is committed to making the world a better place through practical actions. Previously, the brand had partnered with the same foundation to donate specially-made school uniforms to students throughout Yushan County, Jiangxi Province. Every school uniform donated by Choubao included labels with important information such as the student's emergency contact and blood type. In case of an accident, anyone could quickly contact their parents or guardians so that the corresponding blood type could be readied in the event a transfusion was needed. The uniforms also included reflective materials on the front and back so that the student could be easily spotted by drivers and bicyclists in the dark. The school uniforms not only help keep the students warm during the cold winters of the mountainous areas, but also offered safety and protection.