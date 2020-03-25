Choyce Peterson Appointed Exclusive Leasing Agent for 1200 High Ridge Road, Stamford, CT

Building tenants will benefit from abundant parking, a recently completed lobby renovation, brand new elevator and planned further building upgrades. 1200 High Ridge boasts an ideal North Stamford location immediately adjacent to the four-way interchange off Exit 35 of the Merritt Parkway with two bus stops at the building on High Ridge Road. It is walking distance to the High Ridge Shopping Center, which contains tenants such as Starbucks, Rye Ridge Deli and Trader Joe's, as well as numerous restaurants and stores.

One of the Landlord members, Frank J. ("FJ") Mercede, has maintained the Connecticut headquarters of his family's real estate development company, Frank Mercede and Sons, Inc, at 1200 High Ridge Road for many years. FJ commented, "We are excited to appoint Choyce Peterson as the exclusive leasing agent of our building at 1200 High Ridge Road. We have already made improvements to our lobby and elevator and look forward to additional interior and exterior improvements as we continue the lease up of the Property." "We are pleased to be steering the agency for such an iconic building in North Stamford. This well-maintained office/medical building has an excellent location that appeals to a wide variety of businesses looking to relocate to a valuable asset in Fairfield County," Cognetta said. Hannigan added, "Our landlord leasing team is well-positioned to market this building to viable office and medical tenants. 1200 High Ridge tenants benefit from great access to the Merritt Parkway, superior parking and close proximity to restaurants and shops."

