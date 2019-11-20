Choyce Peterson Hires Scott C. Peterson as Vice President

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Choyce Peterson, Inc. (www.choycepeterson.com), a full service commercial real estate brokerage firm, announced that Scott C. Peterson has joined the brokerage team as vice president. Peterson will lead Choyce Peterson's Investment Sales specialty in the local commercial real estate market, focusing on Fairfield County, CT. Peterson brings 20 years of experience in finance, accounting and risk management. As a Certified Public Accountant based in the Stamford offices of Big 4 accounting firms Ernst & Young and PricewaterhouseCoopers, Peterson performed financial statement audits and advisory services in a variety of industries. He then built a risk management function at Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund. Peterson has a proven track record of solving complex problems and ensuring his clients have the right information to make the best decisions.

Peterson earned a Master of Science in accounting from The University of Notre Dame, as well as a Bachelor of Science in business administration with a concentration in finance from Villanova University. He is passionate about his family and his community and can be found most evenings and weekends either coaching his children's sports teams or in community meetings.

"We are excited to have Scott join our expanding team," said John P. Hannigan, principal and co-founder of Choyce Peterson. "He brings deep financial and analytic strengths to our firm, and we are excited for him to use these talents to launch our Investment Sales initiative locally and complement the success we've had on a national scale."

Alan R. Peterson, principal and co-founder of Choyce Peterson, said Scott Peterson already has added invaluable knowledge and expertise to the company.

"Scott's strong business background coupled with the ease with which he can reach out to, and engage with, a broad range of clients makes him a strong addition to our team," he said.

Media Contact:

John Hannigan

Principal

Choyce Peterson, Inc.

(203) 961-8175

jhannigan@choycepeterson.com

SOURCE Choyce Peterson, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.choycepeterson.com

