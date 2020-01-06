Choyce Peterson to Represent 4,508 SF Free-Standing Building owned by Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBP) in Stamford, CT
Jan 06, 2020, 12:28 ET
NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Choyce Peterson, Inc. (www.choycepeterson.com), a full-service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm, announced that Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBP) has appointed Choyce Peterson as the exclusive listing agent representing the UBP free-standing building at 559-627 Newfield Avenue in Stamford, CT located in the busy Newfield Green Shopping Center anchored by Grade A Market. This 4,508 square foot medical / retail / office building is available immediately and can accommodate tenants with suites as small as 1,500 square feet.
Choyce Peterson Vice Presidents Adam Cognetta and Charlene O'Connell and Associate Casey McKnight round out the agency team. This building has an ideal location situated between both I-95 and the Merritt Parkway, with close proximity to retailers and medical offices, and has plenty of adjacent parking. The ADA-compliant property comes with a high-end, turn-key fit out for medical offices, complete with an x-ray room and 16 exam rooms.
"We are excited to be working with a renowned company on a premier property," Cognetta said. "This free-standing building has amazing potential to conform to almost any type of commercial user or medical practice looking to establish or grow their presence in the heart of Stamford."
Contact:
John Hannigan
Principal, Choyce Peterson, Inc.
(203) 961-8175
jhannigan@choycepeterson.com
SOURCE Choyce Peterson, Inc.
Share this article