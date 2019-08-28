Chris Baker Named Chief Revenue Officer at FRONTSTEPS

"With the acquisition of Caliber Software and the new FRONTSTEPS Platform, we're in a position to experience significant growth over the coming years," states FRONTSTEPS CEO, Jamie Clymer. "We're thrilled to have such a talented and proven sales executive in Chris leading this charge."

Baker brings with him over 15 years of sales management, business development, goal achievement, and talent development. Baker comes to FRONTSTEPS from RealPage, Inc. For the past four years Baker was in charge of driving sales for their single-family SMB property management business, Propertyware. Propertyware experienced significant growth under Baker's guidance.

"I am thrilled to be joining FRONTSTEPS to help accelerate the growth of the company," says Baker. "The company has an amazing team and market-leading technology. I am looking forward to leveraging my experience within property management to create strong customer relationships and advance the revenue growth of the business."

To learn more about the life-changing efficiencies FRONTSTEPS brings to those managing communities, as well as those residing in them, visit www.FRONTSTEPS.com.

About FRONTSTEPS

FRONTSTEPS' mission is to design and deliver technologies that simplify how people build, connect, operate, and secure modern communities. With Caliber Software, FRONTSTEPS serves over 35,000 residential communities with its industry-leading community management and security software which offers accounting, maintenance and inspections, in-app payments, resident self-service, visitor management, communication tools, and more.

