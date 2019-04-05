Chris Butler represents Markel on Willis Towers Watson panel

RICHMOND, Va., April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that Christopher J. Butler, Esq., Managing Director of Professional and Management Liability, participated in a March 21, 2019, panel discussion sponsored by Willis Towers Watson. The topic for discussion was "Learning from the financial crisis: Insurance recovery in uncertain times," and the audience was Willis Towers Watson financial institutions (FI) clients and other invitees.

In addition to Butler, panelists included:

Willis Towers Watson

Carmela Inneo, North America FI Industry Leader

Claire Nightingale, Head of Global FI Claims Advocacy

Alex Muralles, US Head of FINEX FI

Anthony Rapa, Claims Advocate Global FI

Reed Smith, LLP

Andy Moss, Partner

Ann Kramer, Partner

"Relationships—especially long-term relationships—are very important to us at Markel. In order to stay relevant and competitive, we are constantly investing time and resources to strengthen the relationships that matter most. Willis Towers Watson is one of those relationships, and our claims team is reaching out to production partners to ensure that we are engaged and staying ahead of the curve. Thanks to Chris for representing us so well and to Willis Towers Watson for the opportunity," stated Nick Conca, Markel's Chief Claims Officer.

The panelists discussed volatility, culture, and accountability in today's insurance industry from a variety of perspectives.

About Markel Corporation

Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the Company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Visit Markel Corporation on the web at markelcorp.com.

SOURCE Markel Corporation

Related Links

http://www.markelcorp.com

