Chris Byrne, The "Toy Guy" Provides a Sneak Peek at What's in Store at the 117th American International Toy Fair

Chris Byrne, The Toy Guy, provides an exclusive first look at what kids are likely going to be asking for this year:

5 Surprise Mini Mart/ZURU:

From shelves to a freezer section, shopping cart and cashier stand, the 5 Surprise Mini Mart makes real shopping sounds, offering imaginative play for kids of all ages! ZURU's 5 Surprise Mini Mart is set to debut later this year for an SRP $24.99.

Batman 2-in-1 Transforming Batmobile w/ 4" Figure/Spin Master

The 2-in-1 Batmobile is equipped with everything Batman needs to bring justice to criminals of Gotham City. Batman is ready for action with his Batmobile and his Batboat, which stays hidden until it's ready to be deployed. Fits 4-inch figure. Retails $19.99 (Figures - $7.99)

Blue's Clues & You! Dance-Along Blue Plush/Just Play

Step by step and clue by clue – it's Blue's Clues & You! Kids will love to play along with Blue as they dance with the Blue's Clues & You! Dance-Along Blue Plush. This adorable plush includes Josh's iconic Handy Dandy Guitar as a controller. Press the paw print button on the guitar for sounds and motion. The music note button will play the Blue's Clues & You! Theme song and start the dance! Blue dances along to the music, moving her head and lifting her ears and paw up and down. She even wiggles her bottom from side to side! Retails $49.99

Crayola STEAM Paper Flower & Space Science kits/Crayola

Crayola STEAM Science Kits are not only educational but fun. Each kit is designed to teach kids various science experiments behind three different themes: Liquid, Space and Paper Flowers using water-based experiments.Retails $19.99 and available in August 2020

LEGO Hidden Side: El Fuego's Stunt Plane, Welcome to the Hidden Side, Lighthouse of Darkness

Hidden Side provides fluid play for children, giving the ability to combine physical and digital play in an immersive single or multiplayer augmented reality (AR) experience. Simply scan these sets with a smart device, equipped with the free Hidden Side AR app, to reveal an amazing digital world. Here, kids can explore and solve mysteries, hunt ghosts and battle boss ghost Joe Ishmael. Retails from $20-$50.

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Core Series 2/L.O.L. Surprise! From MGA

These sisters slay all day. They strut fierce style like the Divas they R & they March to the beat of our own D. J., making everything a 'Lil more outrageous. They stand out from the crowd & write their own set of rules. Unbox L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Fashion dolls – Alt Grrrl, Busy B.B., Candylicious and Miss Independent – with 20 surprises. They have stunning features, beautiful hair, and their own deliciously fabulous style. These dolls are the big sister to fan favorites. They come with a totally unique unboxing experience. Slide package apart to reveal doll's picture, bio and the first set of surprises. Retails $26.99

OH! MY GIF/Moose Toys

While we're all becoming increasingly more digital, toys IRL, or "In Real Life," still spark delight. OH! MY GIF is a first-of-its kind innovation from Moose Toys in which funny internet gifs, stickers and memes come to life in the form of a collectible toy. Kids can express themselves with a shareable collection of 50 characters known as "GIFbits," each with its own unique movements that can be reset with a simple touch. Retails $4.99 - $9.99 and available May 2020

For more information, viewers can visit www.thetoyguy.com

