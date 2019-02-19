Chris Byrne, The "Toy Guy" Reveals the Latest Toy Industry Trends at This Year's Toy Fair

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This year marks the 116th American International Toy Fair, the largest toy trade show in the Western Hemisphere, the third largest in the world. More than 1,600 manufacturers, distributors, importers and sales agents from 30 countries will be showing more than 100,000 toys. Check out some of the hottest new toys for 2019 that are being officially launched to the trade in the U.S. at the show!

Barbie® Career 60th Anniversary Doll Assortment: The Barbie® Career 60th Anniversary Doll Assortment celebrates Barbie as the original girl empowerment brand with the brand's most robust career offering to date. The doll collection from Mattel features 6 careers including astronaut, pilot, athlete, journalist, politician and firefighter. Each doll wears a career-themed outfit and includes a themed accessory. Features unique looks including different body types, skin tones, eye colors and hairstyles. Available: Spring 2019.

Drop Dots: Drop Dots are Kess' best-selling bounce balls with a spiky texture that gives them an awesome unique feel while making them easier to catch and grip. Available in Classic and Mini-sizes, Drop Dots are sold at major retailers nationwide in dozens of color combinations.

Snapstar: SNAPSTAR from YULU combines classic fashion doll play with a digital app so kids can shoot and share high style fashion spreads for the make-believe runway, magazine covers and more. Totally fun blending of tech and creative play perfect for how kids play in 2019. Create your perfect look and pose the dolls – like Lola on the included green screen and shoot with the SNAPSTAR Studio app. Add backgrounds, change the make up, add a wig, then save to your device, and share with friends & family or post on social media. The dolls are available exclusively at Walmart and include the doll, green screen & green stand, outfit & accessories and free app, all for under $15.

YELLIES!: Each of Hasbro's Yellies! characters has its own look and personality and is full of fun surprises. Voice and sound-activated, they respond to talking, yelling, clapping, singing, or even music. The louder you yell, the faster they go! Available at most major toy retailers nationwide.

YELLIES! Lizard Assortment

Yellies! interactive toys for kids are squishy, glittery pets that respond to a person's voice! Available: January 2019.

YELLIES! Bunnies Assortment

Yellies! interactive toys for kids are the cutest, soft pets that respond to your voice! Available: March 2019.

ZURU Bunch O Balloons Self-Sealing Party Balloons: Bunch O Balloons Self-Sealing Party Balloons™ takes the time and hassles out of blowing up party balloons. No more blowing, no more tying and no need to add ribbon or string! The latest party-changing innovation fills, ties and strings 40 balloons in only 40 seconds. Available now at bunchoballoonsparty.com, the ZURU Bunch O Balloons Party Starter Pack comes complete with the Electric Party Pump, 48 Self-Sealing Party Balloons, helium tank adaptor and fast-fill hose attachment for other inflatables, for $29.99 plus postage. Available at Walmart in May.

