Chris Cargill Appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sosei

Sosei Group Corporation ("Sosei" or "the Company"; TSE Mothers Index: 4565), a world-leading GPCR medicine design and development company, has appointed Mr Chris Cargill as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with immediate effect. Mr Cargill was appointed Interim CFO in June 2018 having previously been a Senior Vice President in the Company.

Peter Bains, President and CEO of Sosei, said: "I am delighted to appoint Chris to the permanent CFO role. Since his appointment as Interim CFO in June 2018, he has demonstrated a strong knowledge of Sosei's business and is driving forward multiple finance initiatives at pace. He brings an extensive range of healthcare experience, financial acumen and market perspective and is well positioned to lead the global corporate finance function as we continue on our path to become a leading global biotechnology company anchored in Japan."

Chris Cargill said: "I am proud to lead the global corporate finance at Sosei. We have a highly talented and committed team and are dedicated to ensuring Sosei is in strongest financial position to achieve our mission of improving the quality of life and health of people around the world."

Mr. Cargill was appointed Interim CFO in June 2018 having joined Sosei in September 2017. Prior to joining Sosei, Mr. Cargill spent nearly a decade in Investment Banking at J.P. Morgan and held various positions of increasing responsibility, most recently as Vice President in the U.K. Corporate Finance Group, focused on the Healthcare sector. He began his career in the Corporate Finance division of KPMG, the global network of Audit, Tax, and Advisory firms.

About Sosei

Sosei is an international biopharmaceutical company focused on the design and development of new medicines originating from its proprietary GPCR-targeted StaR® technology and structure-based drug design platform capabilities. The Company is advancing a broad and deep pipeline of partnered and wholly owned product candidates in multiple therapeutic areas, including CNS, cancer, metabolic diseases and other rare/specialty indications. The Company's leading clinical programs include a proprietary Phase 2 candidate for dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) in Japan, together with partnered candidates aimed at the symptomatic treatment of Alzheimer's disease (with Allergan) and immuno-oncology approaches to treat cancer (with AstraZeneca). Sosei's additional partners and collaborators include Novartis, Pfizer, Daiichi-Sankyo, PeptiDream, Kymab and MorphoSys. The Company is headquartered in Japan with R&D facilities in the UK and Switzerland.

Sosei is listed on the Mothers Index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (ticker: 4565). For more information, please visit http://www.sosei.com/en/.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the discovery, development and commercialization of products. Various risks may cause Sosei's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including: adverse results in clinical development programs; failure to obtain patent protection for inventions; commercial limitations imposed by patents owned or controlled by third parties; dependence upon strategic alliance partners to develop and commercialize products and services; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approvals to market products and services resulting from development efforts; the requirement for substantial funding to conduct research and development and to expand commercialization activities; and product initiatives by competitors. As a result of these factors, prospective investors are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

