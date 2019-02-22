Chris Conte of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Joins 21 & Change for 1st Annual Champions for Change Challenge

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all Champions for Change! If you are a professional athlete, a 'differently-abled' athlete or an amateur, register today and join Chris Conte, safety of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the folks from 21 & Change for the first annual Champions for Change Challenge taking place at the Tampa Movement Lab on Saturday, March 2, 2019, 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

This fun-filled event will partner up professional and amateur athletes with Down syndrome and other developmental disabilities to showcase their abilities doing CrossFit-type exercises such as burpees, sit-ups, box jumps, kettle swings and the sled push. Participants will also enjoy a special appearance by Captain Fear, mascot of the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay Movement Lab Owner/Coach Michelle Richards said, "We are so excited to host this fun event to create an environment where we participate as teams to create an understanding that we are all different, but when challenged together, we can conquer anything that stands in our way!"

21 & Change, Inc. is dedicated to ending the Down syndrome 'syndrome' through advocacy, support, and niche services in the Greater Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg area and beyond.

21 & Change President John Bodor said, "We believe understanding brings acceptance, and acceptance leads to true inclusion. We are so grateful for partners like the Tampa Movement Lab, Tomlin St Cyr Real Estate Services and HCP Associates, as well as support from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for helping us promote diversity and inclusion in our community and the state of Florida; all done while having fun and exercising in a safe environment!"

Individual athletes wanting to participate can register before the event. Individual registration is $30. Participants must be 8 years or older. Registration for 'differently-abled' competitors is FREE! Online registration: https://21andchange.org/championsforchange.

For more information on 21 & Change, please visit https://21andchange.org.

