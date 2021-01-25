Chris Crank and Mark Glasper Named to Board of Governors of the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB)

Crank has assumed the role of Chair of the PTCB Board of Governors, and is the Executive Vice President of the Illinois Council of Health-System Pharmacists (ICHP). "I believe in PTCB's mission because I know the invaluable patient care services that pharmacy technicians provide every day," said Crank. "Patient care cannot occur and pharmacies cannot function without the dedication and hard work of pharmacy technicians. Certification ensures technicians meet established standards for knowledge, skills, and competencies."

Before joining ICHP, Crank held roles in clinical practice and leadership within the Rush University System for Health. He received his PharmD from the University of Iowa and MS in Health-System Management from Rush University, completed an Internal Medicine residency at the St. Louis College of Pharmacy, and is a Board Certified Pharmacotherapy Specialist. He has published more than 20 peer reviewed articles, received Preceptor of the Year awards from Purdue University and Midwestern University, and is a past recipient of ICHP's President's Award. He serves on the Board of the Path to Recovery Foundation.

Glasper has become Treasurer of the PTCB Board, and is CEO of the Michigan Pharmacists Association (MPA). "I value the opportunity to serve in my new leadership role to advance PTCB's mission," said Glasper. "Pharmacy technicians are integral in advancing medication safety and patient care and I'm proud to play a role in helping them be important members of the pharmacy team."

As MPA CEO, Glasper leads a team of nearly 20 professionals serving more than 2,000 members. Previously, he was Executive Director/CEO of the Kentucky Pharmacists Association (KPhA) where he spearheaded implementation of a new association management system and website. He led KPhA's lobbying efforts, making inroads to pharmacy benefit manager reform. Previously, he was Executive Director of the Ohio Society of Association Executives and the Opticians Association of Ohio. He graduated from The Ohio State University with a BA in Journalism-Public Relations. He serves on the nominating and planning committees of the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations and on the Alliance for Patient Medication Safety's Board of Directors.

PTCB is a uniquely pharmacy-driven organization, founded by and for the pharmacy profession to continuously improve and support patient care. PTCB's Board is comprised of leaders of ICHP and MPA, as well as the American Pharmacists Association, American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, and PTCB. Crank and Glasper replace retiring former ICHP Executive Director Scott Meyers, RPh, MS, FASHP, and former MPA CEO Larry Wagenknecht, RPh, who were PTCB founding Board members.

PTCB, the nation's leading pharmacy technician certifying body, holds medication safety paramount through rigorous programs to certify technicians qualified to support pharmacists and patient care teams in all practice settings. PTCB's Certified Pharmacy Technician (CPhT) Program is fundamental across pharmacy settings and the foundation for all PTCB credentials. PTCB also offers the Advanced CPhT (CPhT-Adv) and Certified Compounded Sterile Preparation Technician® (CSPT®) Programs, and Assessment-Based Certificate Programs for technicians in advanced roles. Founded in 1995, PTCB serves more than 285,000 active PTCB CPhTs, CPhTs-Adv, and CSPTs. Visit ptcb.org .

