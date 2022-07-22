Chris Froome uses The Feed to help his recovery and comeback at this year's Tour de France
Jul 22, 2022, 08:00 ET
World-Class Cyclist Chris Froome utilized a range of products from The Feed to help overcome injury and has also become a part-owner of The Feed.
BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Feed, the largest online sports nutrition company for endurance athletes, has inspired another athlete's success story through its product offering and can add 4-time Tour de France Champion and 7-time Grand Tour Winner Chris Froome as an athlete and its newest investor.
Froome discovered The Feed while recovering from a high-speed crash and subsequent return to competition.
Chris started using the Total Recovery shake from SwissRX and loved it. This expanded into The Feed working with Chris on all his fueling and recovery needs.
Chris's favorite products are SwissRX Total Recovery, SwissRX Collagen, and the Kyoku Athlete Breakfast shake.
The Feed was started by Matt Johnson, who previously was President of Slipstream Sports, operator of the World Tour Teams Garmin, Cannondale, and now the EF Pro Cycling Team. Matt's mission was to bring the inside fueling secrets of the World Tour to every cyclist, runner, and triathlete.
Not only does Froome use The Feed's products, but he has also become an investor in The Feed.
"I am involved with companies that are transforming the cycling landscape - The Feed is a dream for endurance athletes with every nutrition and performance product you can think of in one place. Whether you are looking for nutrition for your next ride, faster recovery, or getting over an injury like me, The Feed is the world's best online store for athletes."
To celebrate Chris' involvement, The Feed has created an iconic Froomey water bottle that is available for all of Chris' fans today https://thefeed.com/bottle?id=39729768464447
Visit The Feed's website at http://thefeed.com or @thefeedme to learn more.
Learn more about Chris Froome and The Feed, visit: https://thefeed.com/insider/welcome-to-the-team-chris-froome
