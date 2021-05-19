Chris Gebhard Releases Statement on Election Victory

LEBANON, Pa., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- State Senator-elect Chris Gebhard released the following statement after winning today's Special Election to represent the 48th district.

"I want to thank the people of the 48th district for electing me to serve as their voice in Harrisburg. While I am incredibly humbled by the overwhelming support I received, I am wholly focused on rolling up my sleeves and going to work. There is a significant amount of work to do to enact an agenda focused on reducing taxes, eliminating wasteful regulations, getting our Commonwealth's businesses and schools reopen and push a Pennsylvania First agenda. We must pass legislation to restore integrity and confidence in our electoral system. That mission starts today.

"There are countless people to thank. First, I want to thank my family, especially my wife Sarah and our boys, Davis and Drew, for their tireless support. I have never been a politician or involved in politics, and our family had no idea what to expect on the campaign trail. They stood by me every step of the way on this journey. I also want to thank the countless volunteers, committee members and voters for supporting my candidacy.

"Last, I want to recognize the tragic reason this seat was vacant and pay respect to the late Senator Dave Arnold. Dave dedicated his life to public service and keeping our communities safe, and he left very big shoes to fill."

