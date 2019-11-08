Chris Janish's Vindication Makes Push To Top 100 Bestsellers On Amazon.com

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Chris Janish's Vindication continues to see strong sales even six months after release. Janish is a first-time author whose novel has seen great success in sales numbers since its release in May of 2019. The book has ranked as high as Top-6 in the legal thriller category for new releases. However, since readers tend to show a decided interest in darker reads over the fall months, the novel is poised to rank even higher due to an increased audience heading into the peak holiday reading season.

Janish, the ex-investment banker and hedge fund manager who found himself on the wrong side of the law in 2006, has found a passion in writing. He penned Vindication as a fictional tale based on his experiences within the criminal justice system, but plans to continue his writing career by setting his sights on some non-fiction projects.

He is currently outlining ideas for his next book which would detail his real-life experiences on Wall Street and his time dealing with New York's prison system—a journey that included punitive detention on Riker's Island while he fought his case, and ultimately, a stretch at the Attica Correctional Facility upstate.

For now, however, he continues to enjoy the positive feedback Vindication has received. "I couldn't be happier about the great reviews and personal messages I've received so far. I'm thankful to my team of sponsors who helped to get the book the recognition it deserves, and hopeful the upcoming holiday reading season will get this title back into the Top 100 on Amazon. After that, I can't wait to see where this writing adventure takes me next."

Besides writing, Janish is the CEO of Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding where he has assisted wrongfully-convicted clients to get back on their feet and integrated back into society as they pursue civil lawsuits. http://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com

Janish has successfully completed his own sentencing, parole, and restitution orders, and was granted a "Certificate of Relief of Disabilities" from NY State for his past conviction. He remains an advocate for prison reform throughout the country, having experienced firsthand the damaging effects an unduly harsh sentence can put on families.

Vindication is his first novel.

To purchase Vindication in paperback or Kindle: https://amzn.to/2W0oQ7T

Media Contact:

Tina Oesterle

(201) 895-4411

ttorrest@optimum.net

SOURCE Chris Janish