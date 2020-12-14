Chris Napier Introduced as PPT Solutions' Vice President of Enterprise Solutions

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PPT Solutions, a premier provider of client-centric, performance-based Customer Experience and Business Optimization Solutions, formally announced today the addition of Chris Napier as Vice President of Enterprise Solutions. An experienced sales executive, Mr. Napier joins the company with over 20 years of experience delivering successful and progressive sales, business development and operations leadership to rapidly emerging, growth-oriented corporations. In this role, he will further bolster the organization's business transformation and consulting capabilities and play a pivotal role in delivering innovative solutions to the company's growing client portfolio.

Chris Napier, PPT Solutions' New Vice President of Enterprise Solutions

"We love the addition of Chris to our Enterprise Solutions team," stated Casey Kostecka, PPT Solutions' Senior Vice President, Enterprise Solutions and Marketing. "He brings a deep knowledge of contact center technology solutioning, specifically with complex operations within both government and commercial organizations."

Prior to joining PPT Solutions, Mr. Napier was Vice President of Sales at Product Labs. His background includes senior domestic and international sales roles at Channel Signal, Babelway, Bitfocus, Social Solutions, Client Track, Investools, Oce and ACS.

Visit pptsolutions.com to learn more about the company's performance-based Customer Experience and Business Optimization Solutions. To learn more about PPT Solution's career opportunities, visit pptsolutions.com/careers.

Media Contact:

Brian Fallers

PPT Solutions

Tel: +1 302.559.6431

[email protected]

About PPT Solutions Since 2013, PPT Solutions has served as a premier provider of client-centric, performance-based Customer Experience and Business Optimization Solutions. Whether a Fortune 50 company or an emerging business, we passionately deliver a broad range of people, process and technology solutions customized to increase customer advocacy, enhance revenue and optimize operational efficiency. With an extensive portfolio of Management Consulting, Managed Services and Cloud Solution Services capabilities, our clients rely on us for advanced insights, adaptive business processes and innovative growth strategies. Visit pptsolutions.com to learn more.

Related Images

chris-napier.png

Chris Napier

Chris Napier, PPT Solutions' New Vice President of Enterprise Solutions

Related Links

PPT Solutions Website

SOURCE PPT Solutions