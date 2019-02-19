Chris R. Friesth is recognized by Continental Who's Who

FORT DODGE, Iowa, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A global non-profit housing organization that has helped millions worldwide, Twin Rivers Habitat for Humanity operates on "Christian principles that seeks to put God's love into action by building homes, communities and hope." Lending a compassionate approach to those in need, Twin Rivers hope to decimate "substandard housing locally and worldwide through constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions." Habitat for Humanity proceeds are used to assist individuals in building a sense of hope across the world. An unyielding advocate in having a equal and open door policy with their clients, Twin Rivers Habitat for Humanity believes "everyone needs a decent, affordable place to live are welcome to help with the work, regardless of race, religion, age, gender, political views or any of the other distinctions that too often divide people."

Respected for her work in the non-profit field, Friesth currently serves as a ReStore Volunteer at Twin Rivers Habitat for Humanity, which specializes in nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers, of which the proceeds are used to build homes, community and hope. Throughout her illustrious career, Friesth has attained extensive experience within the areas of accounting, general ledger, payroll and accounts payable & receivable.

Benevolent to various organizations and based in Fort Dodge, Friesth is committed to helping first responders. SOS works to express its thanks to the various public safety agencies in multiple ways. These responders include the police, sheriff and fire departments. These efforts extend to local troops that are set to deploy in the near future.

In an effort to further advance her professional development, Friesth is a distinguished fellow of several elite organizations including the National Association of Professional Women, the YWCA Board of Directors, and the Habitat For Humanity Executive Board of Director. Additionally, Friesth is a local member of Serving our Servants SoS group.

When she is not working, Friesth enjoys spending time with her grandchildren.

Friesth dedicates this recognition to the loving memory of her late son, Casey Friesth, to her daughter, Natasha Friesth, and to her parents, Doris and Keith Friesth, for their continued inspiration and forever lasting and non-ending support.

For more information, visit www.twinrivershabitat.org & www.facebook.com/YWCA-of-Fort-Dodge-311340435664748/

