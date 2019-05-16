CHRIS ROCK, LIONSGATE AND TWISTED PICTURES TO PARTNER AND EXPAND THE "SAW" FRANCHISE

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global content leader Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures will bring fans worldwide a new level of deviously treacherous traps, clever clues and suspense as they partner with award-winning actor, director, and stand up comedian Chris Rock to spin-off and expand the world surrounding the hit billion dollar Saw franchise, it was announced today by Joe Drake, Chairman of Lionsgate's Motion Picture Group. The new film will be released on October 23, 2020.

"When Chris Rock came to us and described in chilling detail his fantastic vision that reimagines and spins-off the world of the notorious Jigsaw Killer, we were all-in," said Drake. "Saw is one of the highest grossing horror franchises of all-time and it's one of Lionsgate's most successful film series. This upcoming film will still be as mind bending and intense as all the previous Saw films. Chris conceived this idea and it will be completely reverential to the legacy of the material while reinvigorating the brand with his wit, creative vision and passion for this classic horror franchise."

The film will be produced by longtime Saw producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules - who are back once again to shepherd this re-imagining, which will be directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, who helmed three of the most successful films in the Saw franchise. The screenplay is based on a story conceived by Chris Rock and written by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg. The film will be executive produced by Chris Rock, long-time Saw executive producer Daniel Heffner and the original creators of Saw, James Wan and Leigh Whannell.

"I've been a fan of Saw since the first film in 2004," said Rock. "I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place."

"Chris wants to put his own spin on the Saw franchise in the way Eddie Murphy put a completely fresh perspective on buddy-cop films with 48 Hours. This new Saw is going to be an event film in the making for horror fans. It will have all of the twists and turns and hardcore layers that our fans expect directed by one of the masters of the craft, Darren Lynn Bousman. We can't wait to get started," said Burg and Koules.

Chris Rock is a Brooklyn-raised comedian who has won four Emmy Awards and three Grammy Awards as a writer and stand-up. Rock can next be seen in the upcoming Sally Potter film, Molly and Netflix's Dolemite is My Name! In the fall, Rock goes into production for season 4 of FX's Emmy-winning drama series "Fargo." He made his feature film debut in Beverly Hills Cop II in 1987. Additional film credits include Boomerang, New Jack City, Lethal Weapon 4, Dogma, Nurse Betty, Head of State (directorial debut), Down to Earth (co-wrote), I Think I Love My Wife (wrote & directed), The Longest Yard, the Madagascar films, Grown Ups, Death at a Funeral, What to Expect When You're Expecting, Grown Ups 2, 2 Days in New York, Top Five (wrote, directed & starred in), and, of course, Pootie Tang, among others. His television credits include "Saturday Night Live," HBO's "The Chris Rock Show" and "Everybody Hates Chris," which he co-created and narrated. His Netflix special "Tamborine" is currently streaming. He has created numerous specials during the course of his career. Rock's first documentary, Good Hair, won the 2009 Sundance "Special Jury Prize" and was named one of the "Top Five Documentaries" in 2009 by the National Board of Review. His critically acclaimed HBO stand-up specials include "Bring the Pain," "Bigger & Blacker" "Never Scared" and "Kill the Messenger". His debut book, "Rock This," appeared on The New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestseller lists.

