Chris Stapleton Nabs Back-to-Back 'Top Song' Win at 2020 Tunie™ Awards

In addition to Stapleton's top song award, Lee Brice walked away a big winner with two Tunies – Top Songwriter and Top Collaboration. Brice's Top Collaboration award recognized his work with Carly Pearce on the song "I Hope You're Happy Now."

The show aired Sunday night, November 15th, on Stabal.com, which joined forces this year with Waffle House and TouchTunes to bring the high-energy show to life. The evening's features included pre-recorded, LIVE performances from several Tunie Award Winners such as Old Dominion, Lee Brice & Carly Pearce, 3 Doors Down, Lauren Alaina, LOCASH and Walker Hayes. Viewers also were treated to exclusive "After Show Party" benefits, concert performances and additional content if they purchased a $3.00 ticket with proceeds going to support the non-profit Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.

Longtime Southern Rock band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, made a virtual appearance to accept a Lifetime Achievement Award for rocking Waffle House Top Plays for decades with so many Top Hits, and for the group's deep love for the Waffle House brand.

Kid Rock, another huge fan of the iconic restaurant brand and fan favorite, won the Waffle House Legend Award. "Thank you so much, to the Tunies, to Waffle House," Kid Rock said. "I'm covered in excitement and that's not even tongue-and-cheek.... Game Over. I won."

Winning results were based on the 30-million songs played on Waffle House/TouchTunes Jukeboxes over the past 12 months. Other artists' wins included:

LOCASH, who recently skyrocketed on the Waffle House charts, won their very first Award as the Breakout Band of the Year for fan favorites such as "One Big Country Song" and "I Love This Life."

Lauren Alaina , whose strong voice and Top Played songs helped her nab this year's Top Country Vocalist Award. "This is the most-proud moment of my life," Alaina said of her win, as she smiled with excitement.

, whose strong voice and Top Played songs helped her nab this year's Top Country Vocalist Award. "This is the most-proud moment of my life," Alaina said of her win, as she smiled with excitement. Zac Brown Band has won the Top Played Country Band, while Luke Combs took home the Top Country Artist. Both Zac and Luke were able to join the celebration virtually.

has won the Top Played Country Band, while took home the Top Country Artist. Both Zac and Luke were able to join the celebration virtually. Old Dominion won the coveted Associate's Choice Award for being the Top Played Artist as selected by Waffle House Associates working at restaurants around the country.

won the coveted Associate's Choice Award for being the Top Played Artist as selected by Waffle House Associates working at restaurants around the country. 3 Doors Down won for Top Alternative Rock Band, while MercyMe won for Top Christian Band.

The Waffle House Jukebox Top Ten Songs of 2020 are:

"Tennessee Whiskey" by Chris Stapleton "Location" by Khalid "Yummy" by Justin Bieber "Can We Talk" by Tevin Campbell "Can't Feel My Face" by The Weeknd "Sure Thing" by Miguel "Heaven" by Kane Brown "Hotel California" by Eagles "Love on the Brain" by Rihanna "Hold On, We're Going Home (ft. Majid Jordan ) by Drake

Madison James reprised her 2019 role as show host, co-hosting this year with Walker Hayes. Hayes also helped premiere the 2020 Waffle Records' song "Waffle House Girl" with the award show's Winner of the Scattered, Smothered & Discovered Artist of the year, lvey Asher. The new song will be available for streaming exclusively via the TouchTunes jukeboxes inside Waffle House restaurants.

To watch a replay of the awards show, go to:

https://stabal.com/tunie-awards-2020/

About Waffle House

Waffle House® restaurants have been a mainstay for American dining since the first restaurant opened in Avondale Estates, GA, in 1955. Today the Waffle House system operates 1,950 restaurants in 25 states. Waffle House restaurants are known for serving over a billion waffles and also serving the most waffles, T-bones, hashbrowns and grits in the world. Our glowing Yellow Sign is recognized far and wide for being a welcoming beacon to all after storms and on all holidays.

About Stabal

Stabal is a high-quality global digital platform for live performance and on-demand content that brings fans closer to their favorite artists with intimate, high-definition online concerts and events from stunning venues in Nashville and London, delivering the opportunity to discover inspiring music and stories while supporting artists worldwide. Offering pay-per-view live, on-demand and subscription options, Stabal gives fans the flexibility to enjoy performances from their favorite artists in the way they prefer, all with unparalleled production quality.

About Sweet Relief

Founded in 1993 by Victoria Williams, Sweet Relief provides financial assistance to all types of career musicians and music industry workers who are struggling to make ends meet while facing illness, disability, or age-related problems. Sweet Relief is providing immediate assistance to anyone in the music industry who has been financially impacted by COVID-19.

Sweet Relief currently is accepting applications from musicians and music industry workers seeking assistance. DONATIONS also can be made to help those in need at SweetRelief.org .

SOURCE Waffle House, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.wafflehouse.com

