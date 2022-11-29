CHRIS TOMLIN TO HOST THIRD SEASON of JESUS CALLING: STORIES OF FAITH on UP FAITH & FAMILY and UPtv in 2023

Guests Include Amy Grant, Rev. Run & Justine Simmons, Tim Tebow, Travis Tritt, and David & Tamela Mann and more

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grammy winner and one of the most influential Christian artists in today's era Chris Tomlin will host the new season of Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith debuting in early 2023. Season three of Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith will premiere on UP Faith & Family, the leading streaming service in uplifting entertainment, on March 2 and on the cable network UPtv on April 2.

Photo of Chris Tomlin by Robby Klein

The inspirational series, based off the bestselling devotional book Jesus Calling ® (Thomas Nelson), will share stories of success, loss, heartbreak, and redemption told by people of faith from all walks of life that will inspire and encourage. Host Chris Tomlin kicks the series' new season off with guests Amy Grant and Carlos and Alexa PenaVega.

"Personally, I have always felt the heartbeat of Jesus Calling is so in line with my calling… to help people have an encounter with God," said Chris Tomlin. "So, to be able to share story after story of God's faithfulness in so many lives as this year's host is something I am honored to do."

"We are delighted to have Chris Tomlin as host of the next season of Jesus Calling," said Michael Aulisio, Vice President and Publisher of the Jesus Calling brand at Thomas Nelson. "Chris' faith and energy are magnetic. We know viewers will be uplifted and inspired by the stories they see each week."

"We are thrilled to partner with Harper Collins to bring Jesus Calling to UP Faith & Family and UPtv as our uplifting brand promise uniquely aligns with this inspiring series. It's a perfect addition to our programming offering," said Hector Campos, vice president, content strategy and acquisition, UP Entertainment.

Season three guests include Tabitha Brown, Sonya Curry, Linda Davis & Lang Scott, Trent Dilfer, Andrew East & Shawn Johnson East, Danny Gokey, Amy Grant, Walker Hayes & Craig Allen Cooper, Ben Higgins, Chris & Kelly Janson, Todd Hoffman, Jimmy Houston, Gary LeVox, David & Tamela Mann, Jordan Matthews, Eddie Montgomery, Rope & Candice Myers, Jordan Matthews, Granger & Amber Smith, Rev. Run & Justine Simmons, Alexa Welteroth & Johnathan Singletary, Tim Tebow, Travis Tritt, Steve Wariner, Brett & Brad Warren, Bubba Watson, Paige VanZant, and Brett Young. Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith is produced by Four Eyes Media.

UP Faith & Family will air season one of Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith, hosted by Lauren Alaina, beginning January 1, 2023.

ABOUT JESUS CALLING: Jesus Calling has sold more than 40 million units across more than 30 languages since its 2004 publication. The Jesus Calling brand includes children's devotionals, Bible storybooks, journals, seasonal books, a quarterly print and digital Jesus Calling magazine, The Jesus Calling Podcast, and an app available on both Apple and Android platforms. For additional information visit JesusCalling.com.

About Chris Tomlin: Time magazine heralded Chris Tomlin as the "most often sung artist in the world" as its estimated that 20-30 million people across the world sing one of his songs every week in church services. Along the way, Chris has scored 17 #1 one singles at radio, placed 29 top ten hits (more than any other Christian artist), sold more than 12 million albums with 5.6 Billion career global streams, earned a Grammy, three Billboard Music Awards, 28 Dove Awards, became a two-time BMI Songwriter of the Year honoree and an ASCAP Songwriter of the Year. In 2016, he was named one of only four artists ever to receive the Sound Exchange Digital Radio Award for over 1 Billion digital radio streams, alongside Justin Timberlake, Pitbull and Garth Brooks. Chris is also the first Christian artist to reach the Billion streams threshold on Pandora and was presented with their BILLIONAIRE award. His annual 'Good Friday Nashville' concerts have become a family tradition to many in Tennessee and this year he expanded a global audience by exclusively premiering his 'Good Friday Nashville" live event on Facebook. As one of the most successful Christian touring artists today, Chris has sold-out venues everywhere including New York City's Madison Square Garden, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, Red Rocks in Denver and more. Chris recently set a career attendance record with an unprecedented concert at LA's Banc of California Stadium. For more information visit: ChrisTomlin.com or follow Chris on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube .

ABOUT UP Entertainment: UP Entertainment, home to UP Faith & Family, UPtv, AspireTV, AspireTV Life and Cine Romántico, is the destination for uplifting entertainment for passionate and diverse audiences across the leading cable, satellite and streaming platforms. UP Faith & Family is the leading streaming service in uplifting entertainment and includes exclusive access to original productions from the UP Entertainment family of brands. UPtv is the trusted network for adults seeking positive programming with relatable stories about relationships, filled with love and laughter, through exclusive premiere movies, box-office hit films and beloved series. AspireTV is the premier network for Black culture and urban lifestyle programming featuring original productions in food, home and fashion. AspireTV Life is the first free ad supported streaming television (FAST) channel dedicated to sharing the experiences of the multicultural audience through cooking, fashion, travel, design and more. Additionally, UP Entertainment in partnership with PixL Dos, manages and distributes Cine Romántico, a free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel featuring the best of Hollywood TV romance movies in Spanish. UP Entertainment's award-winning pro-social initiative, "UPlift Someone," has inspired over 200 million people to uplift others through its social videos and dedicated UPlift Someone Facebook page and website.

ABOUT THOMAS NELSON: Thomas Nelson is a world leading publisher and provider of Christian content and has been providing readers with quality inspirational product for more than 200 years. As part of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, Inc., the publishing group provides multiple formats of award-winning Bibles, books, gift books, curriculum and digital content, with distribution of its products in more than 100 countries. Thomas Nelson is headquartered in Nashville, TN. For additional information visit ThomasNelson.com.

