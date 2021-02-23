Chris Torres of TMA states 79% of Travellers Will Book as Soon as Restrictions are Lifted

GLASGOW, Scotland, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey of 2,000 travellers conducted by the Tourism Marketing Agency sheds light on their intentions and mindset for 2021 and beyond. As the travel industry remains one of the hardest-hit sectors during the global pandemic, data from this survey shows the pending explosion of bookings as soon as restrictions are eased. This is positive news for the industry, but only if the small businesses that fuel the tourism sector can survive this year.

A companion survey by the Tourism Marketing Agency of over 500 tour operators highlighted the need for government support. A shocking 39% of tour operators around the world have received absolutely zero financial support from their governments during this crisis. For those who have managed to hang on through restrictions, lockdowns, and very real consumer fears, there is — finally — cause for optimism in 2021.

Some key findings from the traveller survey include:

79% of respondents plan to travel as soon as travel restrictions are lifted — regardless of the prevalence of vaccine rollouts.

Younger travellers (aged 18-34) are the most eager to travel internationally, with 52% wanting to cross borders in 2021 if restrictions are lifted.

But 60% of travellers aged 35 and over want to only travel domestically , even if restrictions are lifted.

, even if restrictions are lifted. 34% of travellers aged 54 and over say they plan to travel internationally less often than they did before the pandemic. This is traditionally a major market, especially for countries in Europe , so this could indicate a larger, more permanent shift for the travel industry.

, so this could indicate a larger, more permanent shift for the travel industry. The cruise industry is NOT dead. When travel is an option, 18% of respondents are most looking forward to taking a cruise. For reference, this percentage is twice the number of travellers looking forward to taking a traditional bus/coach tour.

"The travel industry employs 1 in 10 workers globally and accounts for over 10% of global GDP," said Chris Torres, Founder and Director of Tourism Marketing Agency and lead researcher for this survey. "The demand is pent up and ready to explode, but the industry is still struggling to stay alive. Giving hope to small operators who are clinging on is great, but financial support for the sector is critical to keeping people employed and businesses open."

Data is also available on a regional basis, with specific reports for North America, the UK & Ireland, Europe, and Australia & New Zealand.

About Chris Torres of Tourism Marketing Agency

Chris Torres is a Brand and Digital Tourism expert with over 26 years' industry knowledge and speaks at

many tourism events worldwide, offering his advice and guidance on how travel, tourism and destination businesses can gain brand recognition and increase bookings.

