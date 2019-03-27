Chris Vincent Earns His Chartered Retirement Plans Specialist Designation

WILMINGTON, Del., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Covenant Wealth Strategies is excited to announce that Chris Vincent, Wealth Advisor has earned his Chartered Retirement Plans Specialist (CRPS) designation.

The CRPS is a distinguished designation in the financial services industry that equips advisors with knowledge to recommend implementation techniques that can be executed into a well-structured, company-appropriate retirement plan. As retirement plan options evolve and tax complexities increase, many companies seek professional plan administrators to design, install, and maintain their company retirement plans.

To earn the CRPS, candidates must pledge to adhere to the College for Financial Planning Code of Ethics, complete seven courses of study and pass a comprehensive final exam to test their ability to apply complex theoretical concepts to real-life situations.

"I am honored to earn the CRPS. This designation is a testament to my dedication to providing knowledgeable financial guidance to the clients of Covenant Wealth Strategies," said Chris.

"We are extremely proud of Chris. His accomplishment demonstrates his ongoing commitment to serving the clients of Covenant Wealth Strategies and to our culture of continuous improvement," said Ward Keever, IV, CLU, ChFC, RHU, AEP, CFS, AIF, CKA President and CEO of Covenant Wealth Strategies.

Chris joined Covenant Wealth Strategies in December of 2010. He is also an Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF), Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC). Chris' background is a great fit with Covenant's mission to place the clients' best interests first at all times. He enjoys investing in the lives of our clients by identifying and understanding their objectives. Chris works hard to provide proactive, concierge service to help our clients accomplish their goals.

Please contact our office at contactus@covenantwealthstrategies.com or 302.234.5655 if you are interested in speaking with Chris or learning more about how Covenant Wealth Strategies can serve your financial well-being.

As our clients' most trusted advisor, the team at Covenant Wealth Strategies is a catalyst; striving to build financial security, see dreams fulfilled, and create enduring legacies.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment adviser, member FINRA/SIPC.

