Chris Will With Gershman Mortgage Closes HUD/FHA Loan for Metro North Crossing Apartments

The $52.7MM GNMA-backed HUD 221(d)4 provided Metro North Crossing Apartments with 40-year fixed, non-recourse, construction-permanent loan. Gershman's GNMA security was acquired by The Builder's ProLoan Bond Fund, a pension fund whose members are various labor trade unions. The Fund provided a significantly below-market permanent interest rate of 3.10%, and 2.85% interest-only during construction. Gershman assisted the borrower in obtaining a Mortgage Insurance Premium ("MIP") reduction, set at 25 basis points, for its commitment to obtain a National Green Building Standard certification upon completion. In addition to the optimal FHA loan terms, the owner entered into an agreement with the Planned Industrial Expansion Authority of Kansas City (PIEA) for sales-tax exemption on the purchase of construction materials, significantly reducing the cost of construction. Chris Will commented, "This project will be a great asset to the community and replace a vacant mall with a thriving residential and commercial use project. We are thrilled to part of the transformation! This is one of the largest 221(d)4 loans in Gershman Investment Corp's 65-year history."

PROPERTY: Metro North Crossing Apartments

ADDRESS: Highway 169 & NW Barry Rd. Kansas City, MO 64155

LOAN AMOUNT: $52.7 Million

LOAN CODE/SECTION: FHA Section 221(d)(4)

UNITS: 249

Amenities Include:

Clubhouse

Swimming pool

Pickleball

Walking trail

Exercise facility

Covered garage parking

Main floor retail, office, and restaurant space

About Gershman: Gershman Mortgage is among the largest mortgage companies in the Midwest, licensed in 13 states, with offices in 8. The company was founded in St. Louis, MO by Solon Gershman in 1955. Since then, the company has grown to be one of the only independently-owned and operated mortgage companies nationwide offering residential, multifamily apartment and healthcare facility financing. Gershman Mortgage is a customer-centric company devoted to creating and maintaining long-lasting relationships with our customers.

