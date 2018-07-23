Chris Zingrebe Promoted to President of TrumpCard

Starting as a Booking Coordinator and Backup Driver with the company almost two decades ago, Mr. Zingrebe has risen through the TCard ranks holding almost every position along the way. In his most recent position of Vice President, he had managerial responsibilities over most of TrumpCard's operation which will continue in his role as President, with the added responsibilities of strategizing, preparing, and executing growth strategies for the future.

Mr. Zingrebe's predecessor, Marco Hanlon, commented on the promotion, "It is our great pleasure to announce that Chris Zingrebe will be promoted to President of TrumpCard… Due to the responsibilities Chris already manages, this will be a seamless transition that has been carefully planned for quite some time."

In the past 12 months the company has entered two new metropolitan markets, added four new sales staff, added 4 state-of-the-art trucks to bolster the fleet, and on-time percentage is at its highest ever. With plans for continued growth and success, Chris Zingrebe will take the reigns and continue down that path.

"We've always had a great company in TrumpCard – internally with the people, culture, and technology and externally with the service we provide and our great Sales Team," said Zingrebe, "It's a recipe for success, and I know we'll be able to take another step forward in 2019."

Chris Zingrebe will take over as President of TrumpCard effective September 1st, 2018. Former President, Marco Hanlon will remain with TrumpCard as Chairman.

About TrumpCard

Since 1995, Carlsbad, CA based TrumpCard has provided expedited air freight and ground solutions to customers around the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company's cornerstone is its exceptional customer service and proprietary technology that allow customers with high-value and time-sensitive freight to have dedicated teams watching shipments all over the continent. Learn more at www.trumpcardinc.com.

SOURCE TrumpCard

Related Links

http://www.trumpcardinc.com

