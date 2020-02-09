Chrissy Metz And Robin Roberts Wear Badgley Mischka To The 92nd Annual Academy Awards
Red Carpet Glamour Meets Timeless Elegance
Feb 09, 2020, 22:38 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Badgley Mischka is pleased to announce that Chrissy Metz and Robin Roberts wore Badgley Mischka to the 92nd Annual Academy Awards tonight at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles..
Ms. Metz performed her Oscar-nominated original song, "I'm Standing with You," from the "Breakthrough" original motion picture soundtrack, wearing a Badgley Mischka Couture custom midnight chiffon empire cape gown.
Ms. Roberts, ABC's Good Morning America news host, wore a Badgley Mischka Couture pre fall 2020 blue sequin draped one-shoulder gown.
About Badgley Mischka
Badgley Mischka has captivated the fashion world with timeless glamour and luxurious designs for 30 years. Principal American designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka exemplify an unwavering commitment to detail, quality and effortless elegance. The brand has evolved from couture and evening gowns to include day dresses and sportswear, as part of life's every day celebrations. Their product categories include bridal; women's, men's and children's shoes; handbags and jewelry; children's formal wear; cold weather accessories and outerwear; fragrance; watches; swimwear; plus home furnishings and decorative accents. For additional information, please visit www.badgleymischka.com.
SOURCE Badgley Mischka
