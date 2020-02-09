Chrissy Metz And Robin Roberts Wear Badgley Mischka To The 92nd Annual Academy Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Badgley Mischka is pleased to announce that Chrissy Metz and Robin Roberts wore Badgley Mischka to the 92nd Annual Academy Awards tonight at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles..

Ms. Metz performed her Oscar-nominated original song, "I'm Standing with You," from the "Breakthrough" original motion picture soundtrack, wearing a Badgley Mischka Couture custom midnight chiffon empire cape gown.