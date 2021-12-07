Christensen, Inc. Acquires Yorkston Oil Co.

Since 1939, Yorkston Oil Co., has owned and operated Commercial Fuel Network (CFN) sites, distributed fuel to branded retail sites, and served numerous independent and commercial accounts with heating fuels, industrial & motor oils, marine fuels, and on- and off-road fuels.

Yorkston Oil Co. is a family owned, third generation company. It was important to Yorkston Oil Co. leadership to find a partner who exemplified their values and would continue to serve their customers with the same family first approach. Yorkston Oil Co. found that partner in Christensen, another family-owned and operated company with the capability to provide an even wider array of products and services.

"This acquisition represents a strategic investment that supports our planned growth in renewable fuels, retail fuel, lubricants, and other industrial fluids," said Tony Christensen, President and CEO of Christensen Inc. "Through extending our geographical reach, this acquisition enhances our ability to deliver economically and environmentally sustainable solutions to customers in Northwestern, WA and surrounding states."

This acquisition is one of 3 strategic moves executed by Christensen in 2021. Christensen has acquired two new facilities in Seattle, WA, and Portland, OR to further support their growth plans.

PORTLAND, OR FACILITY

Includes a 50,000 square foot warehouse, rail, and 30 bulk storage tanks.

SEATTLE, WA FACILITY

Includes 4-acres, a 50,000 square foot warehouse, and close proximity to loading terminals.

Christensen's focus is to create real value for each of their Retail Fuel, Commercial, Industrial, and Fleet Card customers. Christensen offers products and services that simplify the way fuels, lubricants, and propane are ordered, delivered, and managed. They provide industry expertise and technology-driven tools that allow customers to spend time on the important things in life.

Christensen continues to be an industry leader in the lubricant, fuel, and reliability services industry. Christensen's growth will only accelerate with their continued investment in technology, and expansion into long-term, sustainable growth markets.

Christensen is honored to continue the Yorkston Oil Co. legacy, and to continue providing dependable service to the loyal customers of Northwestern, Washington.

ABOUT CHRISTENSEN, INC.

Founded in 1935, Christensen is family-owned and operated with headquarters in Richland, Washington employing over 500 people across the Pacific Northwest and nationwide.

Built on over 80 years of industry experience and the latest technology, Christensen is revolutionizing the way fuels, lubricants, and propane are ordered, delivered, and managed. For the past 10 years, the Christensen Company has grown 8x faster than the industry average and has emerged as a differentiated market leader. As one of the largest distributors of fuels, lubricants, and propane on the West Coast, Christensen offers an innovative suite of products and services designed to create real value for each of the more than 10,000 Retail Fuel, Commercial, Industrial, and Fleet Card customers. In the years ahead, Christensen's growth will accelerate, as they intensify their focus on building a sustainable legacy – focusing on being socially sustainable, economically sustainable, and environmentally sustainable.

To learn more, visit www.christensenusa.com and find Christensen on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Christensen, Inc.