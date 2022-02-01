Christian Author, Doctorate of Jurisprudence, and Veteran Mike Ledbetter Announces 2024 U.S. Presidential Candidacy with Free eBook for every American and Plans to Set Term Limits on the Life Tenured Supreme Court of the United States

DENISON, Texas, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Proud Texas native, Mike Ledbetter, recently announced his 2024 candidacy for President of the United States along with the release of his new book – "Nine Sovereign Kings: The Return of God." A "People's Book," Ledbetter wrote it as a direct response to the main problem he sees facing the country: the inability to get the "Unaccountable" and "Life Tenured" Supreme Court to listen to both our People and our Creator as it should always be. Calling for a total restructuring of the Supreme Court through accountable "Term Limits," the 56-year-old veteran tank commander reveals the truth that "Retention Elections" before the People is the only way to keep the Court accountable to the People and our Creator. Ledbetter believes – with the help of our "News Media," a time-honored American institution – that "Together," "We The People" can fully restore and heal America to the "Dream" that is both "Ours" and our "Founding Fathers'." Ledbetter's book is freely available for download from this website now. For Ledbetter says he was instructed by our Creator, our Trinity God, to give it to every American, all our "Families" and "Children," for "Free."

"As a man of faith, I believe in the 'American Dream' and the 'Country's Founding Principles'," Ledbetter said. "We have been blessed by our Creator, our Trinity God, with a 'Mighty Country.'" "When our Supreme Court, that lacks 'Accountability,' has been 'Term Limited' properly under the Sovereignty of our People and Creator, America will be the 'Perfect Model' of 'Justice,' 'Humanity,' 'Compassion,' and the 'Divine Moral Compass.'" "The center of that 'Blessing' is the 'Family' – it is the rock that God has given us upon which to build everything else – community, state, nation, and world," Ledbetter says. "And it is to that foundation we must return if we hope to heal this nation, fully prepared for the return of God."

Nine Sovereign Kings: Book Synopsis

As feared by Thomas Jefferson, the Supreme Court has evolved into a force that is unchallenged in our government. From within the Supreme Court's fortress, bolstered by life tenure and an iron-grasp of Constitutional interpretation, the American people have been deprived of their very "Sovereignty." Stretching from Marbury v. Madison to the present, the Court has evolved its dictatorial powers, becoming both unassailable and far reaching in its effects. The end result is an "Oligarchy," "Nine Sovereign Kings" "over our People's Constitution and Nation; a few who are both unaccountable and unremovable by the "True Sovereigns," the American People with their Creator. How did this series of events come to pass? How can the American People ever again regain their "Sovereignty" from the Supreme Court? Author and Presidential Candidate Mike Ledbetter asks and answers these very important questions, proposing the launch of a "National Movement" to set term limits on the Supreme Court and break the judicial tyranny it has exercised for too long over a hurting Democratic and Theistic Nation.

"As a 'Country,' we've begun to chart the heavens, sending spectacular missions and telescopes to orbit for decades now," said Ledbetter. "And in January 2014, we were given a beautiful sign: a full-color picture released by NASA of a nebula called the 'Hand of God.' That photo graces the cover of this book because it is an inspiration, a divine call to action and clear sign from above that the U.S. must heal itself if it is ever to be instrumental in healing the world. The recent coup attempt against the Congress at the Capitol building is part of an ongoing spiritual war being fought for the very soul of both America and all of humanity. And we must have leaders who are clear in their purpose if we are to win that war."

About Mike Ledbetter

A 2024 Presidential Candidate, Author, and Veteran with a Doctorate of Jurisprudence, Mike Ledbetter is a native of Dallas/Ft. Worth and devoted scholar of many fields, including world religions, theology, history, philosophy, physics, sociology, and law (both ancient and modern, common and civil law). Mike received his J.D. degree from the University of Houston Law Center, after having studied at Thurgood Marshall School of Law and Oklahoma City University School of Law. Mike specialized in Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, and the Supreme Court – with a particular interest in reforming the Supreme Court of the United States to help heal a troubled nation. Learn more about him at: https://www.facebook.com/mike

