Christian Scali Nominated for Los Angeles Business Journal 2020 Leaders in Law Award

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scali Rasmussen Founder and Managing Partner, Christian Scali, is once again recognized as a nominee for the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2020 'Leaders in Law Awards.' The journal's Publisher and CEO, Josh Schimmels, states "the nominees have made great accomplishments within their organizations and communities and it is a privilege to recognize all the law professionals for their ongoing efforts and contributions in our Los Angeles market."

With over two decades in practice, Scali's diverse automotive industry legal expertise includes advertising, consumer finance, data security, employment, franchise, corporate control and ownership, flooring, reinsurance, debt financing, privacy and trade secret protection advice and counsel and litigation.

Known throughout California for his work for the retail automotive industry in a series of advertising lawsuits brought against it under California's Unfair Competition Law, Scali also served as a Defense Steering Committee member in the infamous Trygar case against every new car dealer in California over alleged illegal leasing practices. Scali's experience includes complex and high stakes litigation, including franchise disputes, lender liability, reinsurance and flooring disputes, consumer and wage and hour class action defense, executive compensation litigation, trade secret misappropriation and corporate shareholder and partnership disputes.

The Los Angeles Business Journal recognized Scali as a 'Leader in Law' Award nominee in 2019 and named him a 'Top Litigator in Los Angeles' in 2018. Scali is on the Los Angeles County Bar Association Litigation Section Executive Committee and is a delegate for the Board of Directors of the Independent Auto Dealers Association of California. He co-authored the chapter on confidentiality agreements and non-competes in PLI's 2015 Healthcare Law Handbook as well as the California New Car Dealer Association's Advertising Law Manual in 2015 and 2017.

The Los Angeles Business Journal's 2020 finalists and winners will be unveiled at a virtual awards event on November 18th, 2020 at 2:00pm PST. Registration available here https://labusinessjournal.com/lil2020/.

About Scali Rasmussen

Entrepreneurs and business owners in automotive, retail, hospitality and other industries count on Scali Rasmussen to manage their full range of legal issues: employment, cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, acquisitions, real estate and more. With extensive depth representing retail automotive dealerships, the firm is a one-stop, diverse resource for practical, experienced and strategic business legal counsel. For more information, visit Scali Rasmussen.

SOURCE Scali Rasmussen