Christina Accelerates Growth Strategy with Appointment of Richard Moran as Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets

MALIBU, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Christina Development Corporation ("Christina") announced today the appointment of Richard Moran, a seasoned wealth management industry leader, to the newly created position of Managing Director, Capital Markets. Christina is a vertically integrated real estate sponsor and manager founded in 1977, headquartered in Malibu, Calif., and primarily focused on real estate investments in the Westside region of Los Angeles (encompassing Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Century City, Malibu, Santa Monica, Westwood, West Hollywood and Venice / Silicon Beach).

Over the past 43 years, Christina has sponsored over 100 real estate investments in the Westside region of Los Angeles without experiencing a single investment loss through multiple real estate cycles and five economic recessions. At the same time, the company's sponsored investments have consistently generated superior returns for the investors who have participated in its various investment vehicles. Christina specializes in sourcing unique opportunities with multiple value-enhancing strategies.

In his new role, Mr. Moran will cultivate Christina's relationships with registered investment advisor (RIA) firms and family offices whose clients are seeking portfolio diversification with high-performing alternative investments and for whom Christina's unique geographic-focused real estate investment strategy and performance track record have resonance.

"When the opportunity to work with Christina presented itself, I moved forward immediately," Mr. Moran said. "There are precious few real estate product sponsors with a 43-year track record of successful returns across multiple market and economic cycles, an incredibly disciplined leadership team with unparalleled collective experience as real estate sponsors and managers, and a proven ability to source top-caliber properties. Moreover, Christina has consistently demonstrated the inherent advantages of its exclusive investing focus on the Westside region of Los Angeles, a marquee location that attracts global investors, fast-growing international businesses and the wealthiest households in the world. There has never been a better time to align Christina's investment solutions with RIA firms and family offices that are seeking to deliver more value through one-of-a-kind real estate offerings to their high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients. I am thrilled to leverage my skills and contacts across the wealth management space to accelerate Christina's ongoing growth and success."

Mr. Moran comes to Christina from Global City Advisors, a firm he founded in 2013 that provides wealth-management and product-distribution consulting services. Prior to that he worked in executive positions for Bear Stearns Asset Management and UBS Wealth Management, culminating in his role as president of Symetra Investment Services, a broker-dealer and RIA with 400 registered representatives whose parent company was later acquired by Sumitomo Life of Japan.

Lawrence N. Taylor, Founder of Christina, said, "Richard Moran brings a combination of skills, know-how and executive and consulting experience to the table that is second-to-none. He is exactly the caliber of professional we were interested in bringing on board, who from day one has helped us extend our reach and strengthen our bonds with premier financial advisors and their clients. We are excited to add him to our team and look forward to collaborating with him on our shared success."

About Christina

Christina is a vertically integrated real estate sponsor and manager founded in 1977 and headquartered in Malibu, Calif. For more than 40 years, Christina has sponsored direct real estate investments in the Westside region of Los Angeles (Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Century City, Malibu, Santa Monica, Westwood, West Hollywood and Venice / Silicon Beach), executing a proprietary and proven strategy focused on tax-advantaged wealth preservation and long-term capital appreciation.

On November 21, 2013, Christina launched its first private equity real estate company ("Christina 1"). Christina 1 owns six properties and is closed for investment. On September 1, 2016, Christina launched its second private equity real estate company ("Christina 2"). Christina 2 owns seven properties and is closed for investment. On May 31, 2019, Christina launched its latest private equity real estate company ("Christina 4"). Christina 4 is currently open for investment.

If you would like to learn more about investing in Christina 4, please contact investor relations at ir@christinaLA.com or visit our website at www.christinaLA.com.

This release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to purchase securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any offering by Christina 4 will be made only in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in the Private Placement Memorandum.

