Christine Mays Joins Callan's Real Assets Consulting Group

"I'm absolutely thrilled to join Callan and support its mission to be an invaluable fiduciary to its investors," said Ms. Mays. "I'm honored to partner with a firm that invests in diversity, equity, and belonging across the organization and industry. I look forward to working with this talented group of colleagues."

Most recently, Ms. Mays was senior vice president at Beacon Capital Partners where she managed investor relations for a number of differing fund types. Prior to that, she served endowment and foundation clients at Wellington Management Company. Ms. Mays earned her BA from Hamilton College and her MBA from Boston University School of Management.

"We are excited to have Christine become part of Callan's Real Assets Consulting group," said Ms. Haskins and Mr. Robinson in a joint statement. "Her experience working with institutional plans and her deep understanding of the real assets market will enhance our research efforts and benefit our clients."

