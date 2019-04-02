Christine Pambianchi brings national workforce expertise to Lumina board

INDIANAPOLIS, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina Foundation today announced the selection of Christine M. Pambianchi, executive vice president, people & digital, at global materials science innovator Corning Inc., to serve on its board of directors.

"Christy's experience leading the workforce of a respected global brand, with a vast and diverse talent pool of 52,000 people, will bring valuable insights to Lumina's efforts to make opportunities for learning beyond high school available to all," said Holiday Hart McKiernan, Lumina's acting CEO, chief operating officer, and general counsel.

Pambianchi joined Corning in 2000 as division human resources manager, Corning Optical Fiber, and went on to hold a series of senior human resources positions at the company. She was promoted to her current role in December 2018.

"I am honored to join such a compelling organization dedicated to improving the ability for individuals to get educated and obtain credentials beyond high school, and to drive overall growth in the human capital talent pool for employers," Pambianchi said. "I look forward to applying my 30 years of experience in human resources to assist in advancing this mission."

Pambianchi holds a bachelor's degree from Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations. She is president of the board of directors at The Alternative School for Math & Science in Corning, New York; a member of the board of trustees of the Corning Foundation; and a member of the advisory board of the Cornell Center for Advanced Human Resource Studies and the Dean's Advisory Board for Cornell's College of Industrial & Labor Relations. In November 2017, she was installed as a fellow in the National Academy of Human Resources.

Before joining Corning, Pambianchi worked at PepsiCo for 10 years. While there, she held human resources manager positions in plant and regional distribution locations and worked as the organizational capability manager for the field sales organizations.

About Lumina Foundation

Lumina Foundation is an independent, private foundation in Indianapolis that is committed to making opportunities for learning beyond high school available to all. The foundation envisions a system that is easy to navigate, delivers fair results, and meets the nation's need for talent through a broad range of credentials. Lumina's goal is to prepare people for informed citizenship and for success in a global economy.

