Christmas and the Baby Mammoth

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- David X. Kenney, independent historical researcher and owner of Roman Officer, Inc. proposed a Roman Christian connection in North America years ago. Now, clues found on prehistoric artifacts from North America, ancient Roman artifacts and European artifacts from the late Renaissance offer more evidence for this claim.

Besides Kenney's claim of earlier Roman expeditions to North America, he believes Emperor Commodus sent two more expeditions, partly to investigate the similarity between the story of Jesus and the Celtic god Esus. Esus is associated with an axe, a tree, an elephant (mammoth) and human sacrifice. The Romans likely associated Esus with North America, as a Western land of the dead and place where resurrection could occur.

Kenney has selected five core artifacts for verification of his claims, all associated with the mammoth and the frog, another symbol of transformation/rebirth. Interestingly, researchers have discovered that frog eggs and tadpoles are often found in the water that pools in elephant footprints.



Kenney posted pictures of the five artifacts on his website www.romanofficer.com. He will post another artifact named "Baby M" on Christmas Eve. Complete research for "The Five" will post in the coming weeks.



"Baby M" is a baby mammoth tooth discovered in northern Florida that was sculpted into a statuette over 11,000 years ago, carved in the shape of a baby mammoth's head. Engraved on the head is a baby with a group of onlookers, apparently connected to a celestial event. When a baby elephant is born in the wild, the herd will congregate around the baby; the same can be seen in Jesus' nativity scene.

More connections between mammoths, Romans, and Christians: The Roman word "caesar" is thought to be a cognomen for "hairy," perhaps suggesting a mammoth? Julius Caesar claimed an ancestor killed an elephant in battle; Caesar's axe-wielding soldiers cut down opposing war elephants at the battle of Thapsus.

In his upcoming posts Kenney will show that in the Renaissance, researchers (possibly under the influence of the Holy Roman Emperor Rudolf II) believed the mammoth was associated with Julius Caesar, as well as with Christ and the crucifixion (at least in imagery) and a mammoth hunt. Other key symbols include Longinus, and Roman soldiers dicing.

