Christmas at the Caverns Returns to Natural Bridge Caverns

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Bridge Caverns announced the return of "Christmas at the Caverns " for the 8th year starting Saturday, December 4th and runs for 10 nights through December 23rd. Filled with carols in the caverns, a stunning walk thru light stroll, giant Christmas tree, and, of course, Spelunker Claus, this year's event is shaping up to be bigger than ever.

"We've enjoyed becoming part of Texans' holiday tradition and were determined to make this year a very special one," said Brad Wuest, President of Natural Bridge Caverns. "We're ready for a bigger and brighter celebration of Christmas than ever before." Christmas at the Caverns will take place on Dec. 4 and 5, 11 and 12, and 18-23. The Caverns will also continue its tradition of collecting food and donations at the event for the New Braunfels & San Antonio Food Bank to help families in need.

Christmas at the Caverns will have everyone's favorite elements. The most popular – Caroling in the Caverns - will be back with live musicians performing holiday classics inside the beautiful rooms of the Discovery Passages. The acoustics in the cavern are spectacular for live performances, and the ancient formations of stalactites, stalagmites, flowstone, and drapery that fill the cave serve as incredible natural backdrops.

In addition, the popular Trail of Lights, a spectacular walk thru of lighted holiday scenes and characters featuring hundreds of towering Live Oaks, will be extended with more lights and scenes than ever before. There is music throughout the trail, and it's an easy one third of a mile walk beneath the Live Oaks. The trail ends back in Discovery Village where the 30' tall Christmas tree lights up in synch with holiday music.

Back by popular demand is the Discovery Village Synthetic Skating Rink, a perfect way to glide into the season. In keeping with the Cavern's ranching heritage there will be an outdoor s'mores station, along with an AMAZEn' Reindeer RoundUp search for missing reindeer. And no Christmas at the Caverns would be complete without Spelunker Claus! The jolly old St. Nick of the Cave will be on hand for photos and to hear about every little explorer's Christmas wishes.

If there's one overriding theme for this year's Christmas at the Caverns, it is light. The Discovery Passages had a multimillion-dollar programmable lighting system added in 2020 with over 1200 lights that showcase the beauty of the cave formations like never before. Tens of thousands of lights and multiple holiday scenes have been added to the Trail of Lights. When added together with live caroling, the giant Christmas tree, and skating rink, there's plenty of bright and joyful holiday fun for everyone.

Throughout the event guests can support the work of the New Braunfels and San Antonio Food Bank , which serves residents in the region. Travis Wuest, co-owner and vice president of Natural Bridge Caverns serves on the New Braunfels Food Bank's Advisory Board. "We are blessed to continue our support of the Food Bank and its mission of feeding hungry families in our community," said Wuest. To date guests and Natural Bridge Caverns have given more than $87,000 dollars through Christmas at the Caverns. "This money provides more than 609,000 meals for people who are struggling to feed their families. We are grateful to do our part to restoring food security to these families in our community."

Guests can lend their support for the Food Bank this year through a Natural Bridge Caverns community food drive or take the option to Round Up for Hunger by adding a donation to their online ticket orders. In addition, every guest who brings a non-perishable food item will receive a free s'mores kit to enjoy by our campfire. Finally, a portion of each ticket sold will be donated to the Food Bank.

PRICING

Online General Admission for Christmas at the Caverns is $19.99 for adults and $14.99 for children aged 3-9, which includes the Trail of Lights, AMAZEn' Reindeer Roundup, Storytime with Spelunker Claus, Discovery Village campfire, yard games, and live music.

Caroling in the Cavern tours or the Twisted Trails may be added to any ticket for $15 for adults and $11 for children. Caroling sells out early; buy in advance online. Add skating for just $2.99 per ticket.

Natural Bridge Caverns will continue offering daily tours of the largest cavern system in Texas through the Discovery Tour, private tours , Adventure Tour, and amazing surface attractions. Visit the Natural Bridge Cavern website for pricing, park hours, and availability.

PHOTO ASSETS AND B-ROLL

About Natural Bridge Caverns:

26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Rd, Natural Bridge Caverns, TX 78266

https://naturalbridgecaverns.com/ l 210-651-6101

Natural Bridge Caverns is one of the world's premier show caverns. Discovered in 1960 by local cavers, this family owned and operated natural wonder is the largest cavern in Texas. More than two stunning cave tours, the property features above ground adventures of a different kind including a ropes course, zip rails, a 5,000 square foot outdoor maze, and even an interactive "gem panning" activity. More of the cavern is still being discovered; the Wuest family along with their caving team are still actively exploring new areas in the massive cavern. Natural Bridge Caverns is a designated State Historical Site, National Natural Landmark, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

