Christmas Central Named Top 10 Best American Online Shops By Newsweek Magazine

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Christmas Central, a leader in seasonal merchandise online, has been named one of the Top 10 Best Online Home Décor and Textile Shops in America for the year 2020 by Newsweek Magazine. Christmas Central is a division of Gordon Companies, a family of brands for over 40 years.

Christmas Central placed among the Top 10 online shops in the category of home décor and textile, beating top competitors like Big Lots and Christmas Tree Shops.

"Christmas Central is honored to be included in this prestigious list for the upcoming year," said Vice President Nathan Gordon. "For more than 15 years, Christmas Central has strived to offer a wide selection of on-trend seasonal and Christmas decorations at competitive pricing."

Working with Statista, Newsweek ranked the top 1,000 shops across eight industries and 39 categories. The Best American Online Shops were identified after passing several tests done by professionals based on 41 objective and subjective criteria, according to Newsweek's website.

First, a list of more than 9,500 online shops in the United States was compiled using online databases to identify the most relevant online shops. The online shops with the most visitors in the U.S. were selected as candidates for further evaluation. The online shops were then organized according to their main product offering into 39 categories and then were each tested by analysts on 48 criteria.

Alongside these tests, an online survey of more than 8,000 American online shoppers assessed the shops on 7 subjective criteria (e.g. "The homepage is very clear and well structured"). For More Information: https://www.newsweek.com/best-online-shops-2020/home-living

Christmas Central provides one of the largest online selections of Christmas decorations, home décor, and outdoor living items. We offer everything from the smallest ornament to the tallest artificial Christmas tree and everything in between. We offer all holiday decorations – in addition to indoor and outdoor décor and everything you need to decorate your home. As a division of the family-owned-and-operated Gordon Companies Inc., we have nearly 40 years of experience as a retailer.

