CHRISTMAS COMES EARLY FOR MILITARY CHILDREN

Seven-Time Award Winning Holiday Storybook & Show POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance Brightens the Season with Live Performances Throughout the World

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Serving in our military sometimes takes families far away from home and the holiday happenings everyone looks forward to. This holiday season the new POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance live-action stage show kicked off Christmas celebrations for our military families abroad.

The show traveled 25,000 miles on its world tour, performing 30 shows in 47 days, entertaining over 100,000 US service members and their families at 14 US military bases in Cuba, Bahrain, the UK, Belgium, Germany, Italy and Spain.

POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance appearing live on FOX & FRIENDS Sunday Morning, December 11th. Tweet this Military Children Experience POMP SNOW and CIRQUEumstance

In partnership with Armed Forces Entertainment, Broadway Director and POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance author Neil Goldberg produced a multitalented 23-member touring company that's leaving audiences of all ages spellbound. Over 100 fantastical costumes and wigs, magicians, musicians, dancers and cirque artists tell the story of three best friends, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance, who learn music, magic and circus skills at a secret university before sharing their holiday wonders with the world.

Goldberg reflects, "Creating new memories for children on military bases was one of the tours many highlights. Their imaginations and awe were captured in drawings, thank-you notes and school projects expressing their impressions and appreciation after interacting with the book's characters and experiencing the live show."

The seven-time international award-winning book has been recognized for its extravagant illustrations, literary excellence, theme and cover design. First released in 2021, the book has also been produced into a Holiday television special for YouTube and the AFN television network. Live interactive character book readings continue at schools and events nationwide and have engaged over 10,000 school kids. The book has become part of the USO's Bob Hope Legacy Reading Program & Libraries.

The POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance holiday storybook, by authors Neil Goldberg and Niko Nickolaou, is currently available at over 30,000 US outlets online & in stores nationwide including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, Walmart and bookstores everywhere. The highly anticipated sequel is due out in 2024.

The book and show were recently featured on Good Morning America as POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance continues establishing itself as a new classic and holiday tradition.

During the 2023 holiday season the new POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance live musical stage show will begin performing in the US making its way to Broadway.

