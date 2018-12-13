Christmas Comes Today, Saturday, For Thousands Of Impoverished Children On Skid Row At Fred Jordan Missions

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will delight the children singing Christmas Carols as part of the spectacular Christmas show. Boys' and girls' faces will light up with joy and wonder when they see the mountain of new toys. For most of these children, these will be the only toys they will receive this Christmas. Volunteer elves will also be cooking warm cookies for everyone.

Friends of Disney will greet the children, and escort them to the Toy Giveaway tables where each child will receive multiple toys, and blankets, hats, mittens and socks. Christmas Dinner food bags filled with nutritious, healthy and delicious food, blankets, hats, scarfs and socks will also be distributed.

Volunteer helpers and donations from companies and organizations all over the southland include: Toys for Tots, Disney, Deloitte, Metro, Galpin Ford Motors, Longo Toyota, Teamsters Local 848, SKAL, Woodcrest School, Joe Chung, Richard and Brenda Jurle, Romina Jurle, Kevin Anderson and Calvary Chapel Westgrove.

"As you celebrate this joyful Christmas season with your family, please remember our homeless, hungry and hurting friends on Skid Row where this can be an especially heartbreaking and lonely time. We still need donations for Christmas. If you are able to help, Please call (626) 915-1981 or go online at www.fjm.org to donate. Your donation is tax deductible," said Joe Jordan, President of Fred Jordan Missions.

Since 1944, the Fred Jordan Missions , ( http://www.fjm.org ) has fed homeless and impoverished men, women, and families with children in downtown L.A. The Mission has fed, clothed and housed some of the world's most impoverished people by building orphanages, schools, hospitals, and missions in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

