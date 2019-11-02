Christmas Decor Spreads Holiday Cheer to Military Families Across the Country

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Christmas Decor has launched its seventeenth consecutive Decorated Family Program to transform the homes of servicemen and women into magical winter wonderlands this holiday season. With more than 1.3 million men and women enlisted in the U.S. Armed Forces, the program is designed to boost spirits and spread cheer for military families across the nation, some of which have to spend the holidays separated from their loved ones.

Now a seasonal tradition, hundreds of Christmas Decor franchisees nationwide participate by donating products, resources, and time to decorate the homes of local military families with lights, garland, ornaments, and other trimmings. Following the decorating process, each decked out home is revealed during a surprise ceremony with family, friends and the community.

"We're so thankful to have the opportunity to support the families of our country's heroes," shared Brandon Stephens, president of Christmas Decor. "I can't believe it's already been 17 years since we rolled out the Decorated Family Program, and our reach continues to grow every year. We can't wait to hear from families and friends across the nation and look forward to another successful season. It truly is our team's favorite time of year."

Community members are encouraged to nominate deserving military families by completing the Decorated Family submission form available on the Christmas Decor Facebook Page. This form allows families to share their story and explain why they should be a "Christmas Decor Decorated Family." Winners will be awarded based on the impact the story has on the judges, as well as location to ensure there is a local franchise to provide the services. The program pulls in hundreds of nominations each year, which will result in dozens of beautifully decorated homes for the 2019 holiday season. The deadline for nominations is on Veterans Day, November 11, 2019.

"The community's outpouring support was overwhelming – over 150 residents that stood in the freezing cold temperatures to welcome the Mason family," said Libby Corbo, who nominated the Mason family in years past. "They lined the yard and street to cheer, clap and thank the family. Dick Ficco and the Christmas Decor team did a fantastic job and the community response brought tears to my eyes – it's just an incredible example of what makes Hanover [our community] great."

Operating in more than 300 markets across 49 states and Canada, Christmas Decor, Inc. is the largest professional holiday and event decorating franchise. The company offers complete decorating service programs including unique display design, installation, maintenance, and removal of holiday lighting and decorations - alleviating decorating stress while delivering the look customers want.

For more information on the Decorated Family Program, visit https://www.christmasdecor.net/about/.

To find a location and book your holiday decorating, visit https://www.christmasdecor.net/decorators/.

About Christmas Decor

Since its inception in 1986, Christmas Decor has risen to become the premier holiday lighting and decorating company in North America. The Texas-based company was founded by Blake Smith as an off-season supplement to his landscape business and as a method to provide year-round work for employees. Christmas Decor quickly emerged as a viable business opportunity and today, operates in more than 300 markets in 49 states and Canada. Christmas Decor is highly revered in its field and has received consistent recognition for its efforts, including its popular Decorated Family Program which has been featured on The TODAY Show, TIME.com, CNN and FOX, among others. For more information, visit www.christmasdecor.net .

