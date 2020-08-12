Christoph Niebel Appointed as President of Pontoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pontoon, a global leader in outsourced talent solutions and part of the Adecco Group, today announced the appointment of Christoph Niebel as President, reporting to Corinne Ripoche, CEO of Adecco Americas and Pontoon. Niebel joins Pontoon from LHH, the Group's talent development and career transition business, where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer.

"Christoph is a purpose-oriented leader with a passion for driving workforce transformation," said Ripoche. "During his time with the Group, he has built a strong reputation as a change agent who inspires teams to challenge the status quo, embrace disruptive technologies and deliver outstanding customer experiences. We live by these values at Pontoon and are delighted to welcome Christoph to the team."

A native of Germany, Niebel first joined the Group in 2009 as a business development manager for LHH in Sydney, Australia. He relocated to the U.S. in 2013, holding a number of sales leadership roles at LHH before joining its Executive Committee in 2018. Niebel has been instrumental in bringing a strategic, disciplined focus to LHH's business development efforts and value proposition.

"I am proud to join Pontoon at such a dynamic time. We have an enormous opportunity to support global economies with proven solutions for tackling the ebbs and flows of recovery," said Niebel. "I look forward to working with the Pontoon team to amplify the market leader status they are known for all over the world. Together we will continue to be game-changers for our customers and disruptors in our industry."

Niebel will transition over the coming weeks and officially begin his new role on September 1, 2020.

