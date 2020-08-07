Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation August Events

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation presents a list of events to wrap up the Summer on a high note. Event proceeds will further the mission of curing spinal cord injuries and advancing innovative research and improving the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis.

"When the pandemic started, the Foundation had to act quickly and think of new ways to hold our events during these times. We asked how we could make events different, exciting, engaging, and safe for our community to come together. The answer was virtual/hybrid events from the safety of our homes or while practicing strict social distancing guidelines," says Aimee Hunnewell, Chief Development Officer, Reeve Foundation. "We must continue to fundraise and push our mission forward, but our community's health and well-being will always come first."

Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 7:30 PM ET

Cards for a Cure; Virtual Poker Championship Series



Cards for a Cure: A Virtual Poker Championship Series hosted by Faded Spade. The first game of the series will be held on August 12 at 7:30 PM ET and then on the second Wednesday of the month – September 9, October 14, November 11, December 9. The top 5 players from each event will receive an entry to the final championship game on January 13, 2021. There will be exciting prizes for the final table!

Saturday, August 15, 2020, 11:00 AM ET

Power Yoga over Paralysis

Join us for a Power Yoga class with empowering messages from Eric LeGrand to inspire you while you cleanse your mind, body, and soul with the instructors from Hot Yoga Revolution.

Get an excellent power session in with Hot Yoga Revolution LIVE outside of their studio (with social distancing protocols) or take the class VIRTUALLY from anywhere around the world via Zoom.

Monday, August 31, 2020

Reeve Foundation Golf Classic

Hit the greens with the Reeve Foundation and play a round at the beautiful Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey! Breakfast, a grilled lunch, and beverages served. Proceeds benefit the Alan T. Brown Fund of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation for research and efforts to improve the quality of life for people living with paralysis.

About the Reeve Foundation

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by advancing innovative research and improving quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. For more information, please visit our website at www.ChristopherReeve.org.

